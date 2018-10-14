Jim Hodgson
Jim Hodgson Has Passed Away at age 80
James Harry Hodgson became a meat grader with the U.S. Department of Agriculture shortly after his graduation from the University of Idaho in 1961 with a bachelor’s degree in Agriculture. He worked in diverse parts of the United States and trained and supervised numerous meat graders before retiring in 2007 with 45 years of federal service. Along the way, he once traced the source of E. coli in contaminated hamburger and, on another occasion, was sent by USDA to accompany a ship full of frozen beef to Russia.
Jim grew up on a farm in Mud Lake, Idaho. Other places where he lived include Hermosa Beach, California (near Los Angeles) in the early 1960’s; Great Falls, Montana and Denver, Colorado (1965 to 1970); Woodbridge, Virginia (when working in Washington, D.C., from 1970 to 1977); and Boise, Idaho (1977 to 2018). He was married for 28 years to Glenis Christopherson, originally of Saint Paul, Minnesota. Her suit for divorce was granted in 1990. The couple reared three children: Jimmie Christina Hodgson (born 1964), Denice Marie Hodgson (1965), and Arthur Moreau Hodgson (1970).
A memorial celebration is in the planning stages and is tentatively expected to take place in Boise on Sunday, March 3, 2019 (which would have been Jim’s 81st birthday). Whether colleagues, friends, relatives, and others are able to attend or not, everyone is encouraged to submit a few anecdotes from your memories of Jim Hodgson for a digital booklet that will be compiled and circulated via email list. To be invited to the memorial in March, please send your contact information to Jimmie Christina Hodgson (known as Christina) at jchodgson1@gmail.com A head-count of possible attendees will help Jim’s daughter to determine how big a venue to arrange for the party.
Jim had two younger brothers and two older half-brothers, all of whom preceded him in death during the past few years. Jim died at Saint Luke’s hospital in Boise from end-stage Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) due to a life-long cigarette smoking habit which he began at age 10. Jim’s known grandchildren include Art’s stepdaughter Keina and son Cian; Christina’s son Tyler; and Denice’s sons Aharon and David.
Jim’s will left educational trust funds for his “natural grandchildren” but he did not list them. The July 19, 2018 “information to heirs and devisees” for probate court in the Fourth Judicial District of Idaho, judge Christopher Bieter presiding, (CV01-18-11682) was sent only to the three known children. If additional heirs, whether children or grandchildren of Jim Hodgson, have yet to come forward, please be aware that (as of October 2018) the estate is not yet closed. There is time for an heir’s attorney to notify both judge Bieter’s office and the “personal representative” (executor) for the estate:
Denice Hodgson-Zingman c/o Clay M. Shockley ISB# 4766 Sasser & Inglis, P.C., PO Box 5880, Boise, Idaho 83705.