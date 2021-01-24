Bonnie Mae Pulsipher Hodson passed from this life to the next on January 22, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. She was born September 26, 1934, in Brigham City, Utah, to Leah Mae Pulsipher and Orson Wayne Pulsipher. She attended schools in Brigham City, and believed the best tasting tomatoes and peaches grew in Brigham City. Over the years, she worked at the Bluebird Cafe, in Logan, Utah, and as a meter maid, an orthodontist assistant, and an elementary school reading aide. On June 28, 1957, she married Van Heber Hodson in Rigby, Idaho. Their marriage was solemnized in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple on January 14, 1967. They made their home in Idaho Falls and Ammon. He was the love of her life. Bonnie was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving in numerous callings. After being diagnosed with MS, Bonnie became active in the Idaho Falls MS support group. She was also a member of the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers. She will be remembered for her fierce love of her family, her compassion and care-taking skills, her wonderful cooking including whole wheat bread, chocolate chip cinnamon rolls, fried chicken, fudge, and birthday cakes, and for her meticulous cleaning skills. Bonnie is survived by her loving children, Carlene (Martell) Grover, of Rexburg, Idaho; Debbie (Frank) Langer, of Garden Valley, Idaho; Cyndi (Brian) Walker, of Boise, Idaho; Kent (Roxine) Hodson, of West Jordan, Utah; Deanne (Jeff) Coletti, of Shelley, Idaho; Kurt (Mary) Hodson of Idaho Falls, Idaho; 29 grandchildren, 76 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren, her brothers, Dee (Neolia ) Pulsipher, of Kirkwood, Missouri; and Dennis (Terri) Pulsipher of Idaho Falls, Idaho. She was preceded in death by her sweetheart, Van, her parents and a sister. Funeral services will be held at 2 pm. on Saturday, January 30, 2021, at Wood Funeral Home, East Side, 963 S. Ammon. Services will be broadcast live by visiting www.woodfuneralhome.com/obituary/Bonnie-Hodson. The family will visit with friends from 12:45 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will be at Taylor Cemetery. The entire Hodson family would like to express their heartfelt thanks and appreciation to the Aspen Hospice staff and Morningstar Reflections staff for their outstanding care and compassionate service to Bonnie over the last two and a half years. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Bonnie 9/26/1934 - 1/22/2021Hodson
