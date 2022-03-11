Steven John Hodson, 72, of Idaho Falls, passed away March 8, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family. He was under the care of One Source Hospice. Steven was born November 6, 1949, in Blackfoot, Idaho, to John Denton and Viola May Likes Hodson. He moved to Idaho Falls when he was two years old. He attended Riverside, Whittier Elementary, Central Junior High and Skyline High School. He was trained at the Eastern Idaho VoTech in the Auto Mechanics program. He loved mechanics, but was really a jack-of-all trades. He retired from Idaho Falls School District 91 as a mechanic in the bus shop. On October 7, 1971, he married Kathy Vilate Barnes in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Steven and Kathy made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where they raised their four children. Steve loved anything outdoors, including camping, hunting, fishing, four wheeling, and snowmobiling, and enjoyed going for Sunday drives with the family. He began each day at North Hi-Way Cafe with coffee and good conversation with friends. Steven is survived by his loving ex-wife, Kathy Hodson of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, Leann Vilate (Paul Andrew) Horsburgh of Idaho Falls, ID, daughter, Vicki Lynn Hodson of Idaho Falls, ID, son, David John Hodson of Idaho Falls, ID, daughter, Michele Dawn (Stephanie Torrez) Hodson, sister, JoAnn (Bill Flagler) Hodson of Idaho Falls, ID, sister, Wendy Marie (Craig Andrews) Hodson of Idaho Falls, ID; 14 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Viola Hodson, daughter Julie May Hodson, and sister Mary Ann Hodson. Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, March 11, 2022, at Wood Funeral Home, 263 North Ridge Avenue, Idaho Falls, Idaho. The family will visit with friends from 12:00 p.m. to 12:45 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will be in the Ucon Cemetery. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Steven 11/6/1949 - 3/8/2022John Hodson