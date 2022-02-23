Carl Edwin Hoehn passed away February 9, 2022, at his home with his son, Durke, by his side. He was under the care of Solace Hospice. Carl was born October 11, 1938, to Phil and Peral Hoehn. Carl married Mira Taylor in 1961, they had two sons: Carl Jr. (Blake) and Brian. They later divorced. Carl married Joyce Leathem in 1970, they had one son, Durke, and one daughter, Karla. Joyce passed away in 1996, from breast cancer. Carl worked for his Dad at Idaho Falls Meat Company. He later moved to Lake Stevens, Washington working for G & G Meat Company of Snohomish, Washington as a meat cutter. Carl went to work for Eastern Idaho Community Action Partnership in 1997 retiring on September 28, 2001. He was very proud of this job and all the work they did. He enjoyed talking of his co-workers frequently. Carl is survived by his sons: Durke and Brian Hoehn; brother, Dwight Hoehn; grandchildren: Alexander and Jaimee Eccher, Abbigail, Sherone, and Amber Hoehn; 3 great-grandchildren with 1 on the way; along with his dog, Piper. Carl was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Joyce; son, Blake; daughter, Karla Eccher; brother, Sonny and his best friend for over 55 years, Dick Colson. Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, February 25, 2022, at Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery where Military Rites will be performed by Bonneville County Veterans. Arrangements are under the direction of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com. As per Carl's frequent quote over the years, "That's all she wrote!" Carl 10/11/1938 - 2/9/2022Edwin Hoehn