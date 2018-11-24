Rose Marie Hoffman, 90, of Rigby, passed away November 21, 2018, at Teton Post Acute Care and Rehabilitation in Idaho Falls. She was born on February 10, 1928, in Canton, Ohio. In 1948, while living in Detroit, Michigan, she met and married Bob Hoffman in 1950. They moved to Rigby, Idaho, in 1968, and operated the Rigby Bowl until 1983, when Bob passed away. Rose then became a snowbird for awhile, only to return to Rigby until her death. Gardening, canning, oil painting and quilting were among a few of her favorite past times. She enjoyed playing card games and working on puzzles with her sons. She is survived by her daughter, Moneta (Paul) Jackson of Villages, FL; sons, Gary Hoffman of Idaho Falls, ID; and Bob (Tammie) Hoffman of Rigby, ID; and 6 grandchildren. No services are planned. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Rose 2/10/1928 - 11/21/2018Hoffman