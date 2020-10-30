Hogan Raymond Hogan Raymond Hogan, 90, of Blackfoot, passed away, Sunday, October 25, 2020 at his home. Ray was born July 17, 1930 in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Raymond J. Hogan and Emma Ann Tracy Hogan. Ray grew up in Idaho Falls and graduated from Idaho Falls High School. He served in the United States Navy during the Korean War before making his home in Blackfoot. On December 23, 1950 Ray married Beulah F. Petersen. Together they had two children, Kevin and Jan. She preceded him in death on July 30, 1989. Ray then married Marie Sanders on October 26, 1991. She preceded him in death March 3, 2016. Ray worked in several positions at the INL during his 41 year career there. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Ray enjoyed camping, fishing, canoeing, hunting, and working on his "mini-farm". Ray is survived by his children, Kevin (Pam) Hogan of Kenmore, WA, and Jan Hogan of Blackfoot; five grandchildren, and seven great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond J. Hogan and Emma Ann Hogan Sparr; wives, Beulah F. Hogan and Marie S. Hogan; and siblings, Harold "Buster" Hogan, Dennis Hogan, Bernice Belnap, Dorothy Barker, Sharon "Elsie" Corsini, Eva McGary, George Sparr, and Kay Bregg. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Hawker Funeral Home. Family will meet with friends for one hour prior to the service. Due to the recent health concerns, those who would like to participate in the service from home are invited to view the service on a live broadcast at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com/page/broadcasting Condolences may be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.