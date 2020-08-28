Chantel Hoggan White passed away on Friday, August 14 in her home in Salt Lake City Utah at the age of 41. Chantel was born in Rexburg, Idaho on July 6, 1979 to John and Evah Hoggan. She was the baby; the 6th baby to arrive, the last puzzle piece. Chantel mastered many things in a very short time. At the age of 13 she received a heart transplant. This did not set her back in the least; this only set her in motion. Everything Chantel set out to do, she did. Not only did she accomplish many things, she accomplished them well and with grace and precision. Chantel was a life-long learner who was dedicated to knowledge. She was always in school. Starting her advanced education at Idaho State University studying Philosophy, she transferred to Boise State University to complete her Bachelors Degree. She soon caught the travel bug and her desire to see the world lead her to Flight Attendant Academy. After a few years in the sky, she felt her feet being pulled back to her destiny to work with heart patients, and was drawn to the University of Utah to start her journey in becoming a Physician Assistant. In May of 2018 she received a Masters Degree with Honors at Johnson and Whales University in Rhode Island. Her mind and heart were immovable - she was determined to work with heart failure patients as a PA at the University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City. It did not take long after she interviewed at the U that they decided they wanted her as much as she needed them. She had been a patient for so long and had finally earned the privilege to sit on the other side of the table - in a white coat. This was her proudest moment. Chantel worked as a PA at the University of Utah Hospital for the past two years. She spent every waking moment perfecting herself as a PA. She worked tirelessly every day with patients who were in heart failure, unselfishly, until her last day. Her dedication to her patients was evident through meticulous notes and countless hours. She did not want to miss a beat. Music was another beat she did not want to miss and was ever-present in Chantels life. She could always be found with a Walkman, a stereo, piles of tapes, CDs, and playlists to navigate her days. Her energy was often restored by live music, and she always had her next concert planned. Chantel loved spending time with her friends and family. She treasured her cats - they were her fur babies. Chantel is survived by her father, John Harlan Hoggan; three brothers, John Xavier Hoggan (wife, Angela Hoggan); Andre Marc Hoggan (wife Beth Hoggan); Perry Lee Keith (wife, Kim Keith) sister, Victoria Campbell (husband, Eric Campbell). Chantel is preceded in death by her mother Evah Jean Hoggan, and two sisters, Janenne Hoggan and Wendy Lyn Hoggan. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held for Chantel at Lindsey Gardens in Salt Lake City on Saturday, August 29 from 2:00 -5:00pm. In lieu of flowers, Chantels family requests donations be made to HelpHopeLive.com in tribute to Chantel, so she can help others receive their gift of life. Chantel 7/6/1979 - 8/14/2020Hoggan White