Hogue Karen Jorgensen Hogue Our Loving Mom and Sister Karen (Jorgensen) Hogue passed away Feb.11th 2021 at Bingham Memorial Hospital. Karen was born Jan. 1st 1944 to Leo and Bernice Jorgensen. She attended Snake River High School and Graduated from Blackfoot High School. She worked at many places including Tee Pee,Lambert Produce,A&W and Sunspice. She had a strong work Ethic all her life and made friends at every place she worked at.She loved being outside and also baking,.She was Married to James William Hogue and was Blessed with Three Daughters, later divorced. James William Hogue has passed away as well. She loved being a Grandma. She will be Remembered in all of our Hearts. Karen was proceeded in Death by her Parents, Brothers .Paul,Reed,Dean,and Max, Sisters Norma Jean,Barbara and Lois. She is survived by Karen(Kurtis) Williams of Blackfoot Id. Sheryl(Ron) Brown of Firth Id.,Melissa(Robert) Cannon of Moreland Id. Eight Grandchildren, 8 and a half great Grandchildren. And her Siblings Linda(Bob) Goodwin, Allen Jorgensen, Dennis Jorgensen.