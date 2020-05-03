Thomas "Tom" Quinn Holcomb of Idaho Falls passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving wife and four daughters, on April 30, 2020 of natural causes. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, and grandfather. Tom was kind, loving and devoted to his family. He was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and was a man of integrity and honor, always willing to serve others. Tom was born to Tom and Donna Holcomb on May 4, 1950 in Ashton, ID. His childhood days were spent helping on the family farm, and in his free time, hunting and fishing. Tom graduated from North Fremont High School in 1968 as a four-year letterman in basketball and football. During his senior year, Tom met and fell in love with Deborah Harrigfeld. They married on July 10, 1970 in Ashton, ID. They were later sealed for time and all eternity in the Idaho Falls Temple. They attended the University of Idaho until Tom graduated in 1972. Following graduation, they returned to Southeast Idaho and started a family. Together they raised their four wonderful daughters. Over the years, they created a family devoted to one another. They enjoyed time together; camping, watching movies, taking family trips, boating, and above all, just being together. Tom and Deb were a constant support to their children and grandchildren. They spent countless hours attending activities no matter how big or small. Tom and Deb loved watching dance recitals, baseball, basketball, and volleyball games, concerts, and many other events. Tom was known for his strong work ethic and took pride in his long career at Jensen Distribution Services as a Territory Manager in Oregon, Idaho, Utah and Wyoming. He made lasting connections with his customers while helping them build their businesses. Tom was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved the outdoors, whether he was fishing in Alaska or hunting in the mountains of Idaho. He was known to tackle any problem and could fix anything. Always willing to lend a helping hand. Tom's sense of humor was unmatched. We were often left wondering if his stories were serious or not, until his smirk gave him away. Tom is survived by his loving wife of almost 50 years, Deborah; daughters Stephanie (Tyler) Gazdik, and Marci (Greg Guza) Holcomb both of Idaho Falls, ID and Kristen (John) Hall of Park City, UT and Jaime Holcomb of South Jordan, UT; grandchildren, Jacob Thomas Holcomb, Hannah and Camden Hall, Addisyn, Mitchell, and Emersyn Guza; and sister Kathy Johnson. He is preceded in death by his parents and grandparents. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Baxter Funeral Home, 717 Main St. in Ashton, ID. The family will visit with family and friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at the Pine View Cemetery immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Tom's name to the Idaho Falls Area Humanitarian Center at ifareahumanitariancenter.org. Condolences may be sent online to the family at www.baxterfh.com Tom 5/4/1950 - 4/30/2020Holcomb