Obituary for Flora Christinia, (Christie) Holden Flora, Christinia, Holden, 60, of Golinda, Texas, (formally from Meridian, Idaho). Christie passed away on August 18th, 2022. She was born on January, 1st, 1962, in St. Anthony, Idaho. Christie was baptized and active in the Catholic church. On December 20th, 1980, Mrs. Holden married Michael Holden in Idaho Falls, Idaho. She worked at J.C. Penney’s and Farmers Insurance for a number of years as the office manager. Christie attended and graduated from Shelley High School in Shelley, Idaho. She is survived by her husband Michael Holden, Sons; Christopher (Janae) Holden, Aaron Holden, and William Holden, Mother; Ruth Mains; Siblings; Carla (Mike) Reidle, Barbara (Kellen) Nelson and Nick (Jill) Mains. Grandchildren; Dominic, Derik and Dawson. Mrs. Holden is also is survived by her nephews, nieces, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her father Carl Mains, and Mother-in-law, Brenda Holden. Christie was a vibrant, loving mother, wife and friend who focused on her family, friends and helping others. She was active in the Beta Sigma Phi-Xi Beta Chapter/Sorority in Boise, Idaho. She volunteered and was active in the Boy Scouts of America for over ten years and loved collecting coins, tea cups, rocks and sea shells. Christie was very creative and artistic and enjoyed painting, drawing and the outdoors/mountains. She loved all animals and had numerus pets throughout her life. Christie loved gardening, plants and flowers. She also loved sports, 3-wheeling and the beach. A memorial service and celebration of life will be performed in Boise, Idaho. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to Hospice. Flora, (Christie) Holden