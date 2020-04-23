Bill Andy Holley Jr. passed away peacefully at his home April 17 after a courageous battle with Parkinsons. Bill was born to Bill and Sylvia Holley December 22, 1943 in Seattle Washington where his dad was working for Boeing Aircraft. Bill grew up in an Army family attending schools in Idaho, Utah, California, Oklahoma and finally Texas. Bill then enlisted in the Navy with his parents consent and upon leaving that moved to Idaho to be close to family as his parents who were then based in Germany. Bill tried his hand at farming for a few years but found that his talent really was in steel fabrication. Bill worked for a large contractor doing what might be considered high risk and demanding welding as example nuclear reactors and deep sea drilling rigs. He also started his own fabrication business building industrial equipment. Bill had an artistic talent that was shown in steel railings, gates, indoor and outdoor furniture so many of us are lucky to enjoy. Bill made lasting friends wherever he went. His integrity and sense of humor made him great to be with at work or pleasure. He enjoyed his home, his pickup, his car, and his motorcycle but his real joy was his family. He married Doris Olsen in 1968 and together raised their four sons. Bill was very proud of his family. Bill was always generous with his time and talent and will certainly be missed by all he knew. He was preceded in death by his parents and is survived by his wife Doris, sons, Jon(Marcy), Andy(Kristi), Matt(Jill),Wyatt(Jennifer), Nine Grandchildren Dillon, McKinlay, Bridger, Hannah, Mariah, Owen, Oliver, Whitney, Alex and two great grandchildren, Rexton, Blakely. His sister Jane Hoff(Bob), and brother Richard Holley(Rovene) Thanks thanks to Hands of Hope, Kathy, Audra, Sharla, Cheryl and Amy. There will be a graveside service Saturday, April 25 at 11 am at the Shelley Hillcrest Cemetery. We will have a celebration of life at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com. Bill 12/22/1943 - 4/17/2020Andy Holley Jr.
