Brett Jon Holm, 51, formerly of Shelley passed away unexpectedly at his home in Washington, Utah on Thursday, March 3, 2022. He was born April 3, 1970 in Idaho Falls, ID at Sacred Heart Hospital. He was the middle child of Jon Warren Holm and Yolon Mitchell Holm. After completing high school in 1988, Brett enlisted with the United States Marine Corps and proudly served his country until he was discharged. Shortly after, he met Melissa Brown, and they were married in July 1992. Their attraction was instant and they shared a special bond that lasted throughout his life. Brett inherited a family of three children and joyfully took on the role of their father. In 1993, they were blessed with the birth of a beautiful little girl, Lisa. He is survived by his mother, his stepfather, Ed, his brother, Brian, his best friend, Melissa May; their four children: Lisa Logan, Misty (Chase) Seegmiller, Michael (Ashley) Brown, David Brown; a granddaughter, Kyraah and grandson, Logan, as well as numerous cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, Jon W. Holm, his sister, Lisa Madson and his grandparents. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday, March 11, 2022 at Nalder Funeral Home, 110 West Oak Street in Shelley. The family will receive friends Friday morning from 9:30 till 10:45 A.M. at the Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Shelley Hillcrest Cemetery with military rites. Those who would like to participate in the funeral service remotely are invited to view the service on a live broadcast on Nalder Funeral Home's Facebook page. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com. Brett 4/3/1970 - 3/3/2022Jon Holm