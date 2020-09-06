Garth Eugene Holm, 90, died September 1, 2020 at home in Shelley, Idaho. He was born February 5, 1930, in Idaho Falls to Arthur and Thelma Hayward Holm. He graduated from Firth High School, where he played football. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in several callings over the years. Garth married Leona Marene Allen in 1949. A hard-working farmer, Garth bred and raised Charolais cattle, and marketed potato varieties to various companies including Country Club Potato Chips. Garth served on the Firth School Board for eight years. After his divorce from Marene, he married Ruthelda Ann Kimball Bohnenberger on September 26, 1975. Garth and Ruthelda bred and raised llamas, then switched to Boer goats, branded "Sand Creek Boer Goats." They were active in goat organizations, traveling to shows throughout the West. Their buck "Fabio" was a Permanent Grand Champion. Garth was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Carol Holm Esplin, and his beloved dog Boris. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Ruthelda Ann Holm, and his children David (Vonda) Holm, of Monte Vista, Colorado; Norman (Debra) Holm of Nampa; Deborah (Dave) Trubey of Sanford, Florida; and Robin (John) Burroughs of Blackfoot; 12 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Friday, September 11, 2020 at Nalder Funeral Home, 110 W Oak Street, in Shelley. The funeral service will be streamed live on the Nalder Funeral Home Facebook Page. The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 6:00 till 7:30 PM and Friday from 12:00 till 12:45 PM at the funeral home. Masks are recommended but not required. Burial will be at the Shelley Hillcrest Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com. Garth 2/5/1930 - 9/1/2020Eugene Holm