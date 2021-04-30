Russell Stanley Hoogs passed away suddenly on April 19, 2021 at EIRMC. Russ was born December 8, 1961, in Idaho Falls, to Robert and Suzanne Hoogs. He grew up in east Idaho with his three younger siblings as one of Jehovah's Witnesses. They loved spending their time camping in the mountains near Spencer. After graduating from Shelley High School in 1981 he moved to Cedar City, UT. There he started working for Auto Trim Design. In 1982 Russ was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses. He enjoyed spreading the good news about God's Kingdom and helping others to learn Bible truths and its promises. One of those promises is recorded in John 5:28, 29 where Jehovah God, through his son Jesus, will restore "all those in the memorial tombs" to life, each one with his unique identity, personality, and memories. It is through this hope that his family and friends are looking forward to seeing him again. He remained faithful to Jehovah up to his death. If you'd like to know more about Russ's beliefs in God's promises and this resurrection then please visit jw.org. March 9, 1985 he married his sweetheart, Cheryl Patterson, in Idaho Falls, ID. They started their lives together in Salt Lake City, UT. When they were expecting their first child in 1986, they moved back to Idaho Falls, to be closer to their families. Russ and Cheri had three daughters and stayed in Idaho Falls. In 1995 he co-opened Nebeker & Hoogs Window Resource and Design. In 2009, it was time to switch gears and he went back to school at ISU. He graduated in 2011 with an associates degree in CAD drafting. He then went to work at A&R Corporation as lead drafter. He did take one year to teach the CAD program at ISU. Russ and Cheri loved the outdoors and spent as much time as they could taking their girls camping in Island Park and the same spots he camped at as a kid near Spencer. He loved working on things and he always had projects he was working on around the house. He enjoyed working on cars, and made sure his daughters knew how to do their own car maintenance. In the winter he would take his family skiing. His grandchildren adored Papa Russ. He spoiled them and made each of them feel like they were the favorite, most special child. They loved helping him tinker around the house and work on the cars. He had a talent of making everyone feel loved and special and was well known to be a kind and generous man. Russ is survived by his wife of 36 years, Cheri Hoogs; his mother, Suzanne Hoogs of Cottonwood, AZ; his daughters Sarah (Brandon) Crume, and Rachael (Joe) Rickey, both of Idaho Falls; his sisters Lani Law of Anahiem, CA. and Holly (Ron) Roberts of Delta, UT; his brother Randy (Jessica) Hoogs, of Cottonwood, AZ; and 7 grandchildren: Hadley, Lauren, Duncan, Claire, Wendell, Stanley, and Broderek. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Calhoon Hoogs Jr; and his youngest daughter, Naomi Tyla Hoogs. There will be a virtual memorial service via ZOOM on Sunday, May 2, 2021. Services will start at 7:00pm with a slideshow beginning at 6:30. Meeting ID: 850 3166 9675 Password: 827242 Russell 12/8/1961 - 4/19/2021Stanley Hoogs
