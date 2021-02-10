Gloria Jean Hoopes, of Tetonia, passed away on Wednesday, February 3, at the age of 68. She was surrounded by family at the time of her death. Gloria was born in Rexburg, Idaho, on May 8, 1952, the third child of Earl and Marie Hoopes. Her childhood was split between summers on the family farm in the Clementsville area of Teton Valley and winters in Rexburg. After graduating from Madison High School in 1970, Gloria attended college at the University of Idaho before transferring to Utah State University. She studied abroad in Mexico City while at Utah State and began her career as a committed and conscientious high school teacher following her college graduation. She taught history, government, and Spanish for over thirty years in Rexburg, American Falls, and Pocatello before retiring and moving to Teton Valley. Although a teacher, Gloria never really stopped being a student, completing numerous graduate courses at Idaho State University throughout her life. Wherever she lived, Gloria was an active contributor to a variety of different social, nonprofit, and government organizations, and she continued to keep up a busy schedule of club, volunteer, and civic commitments throughout her retirement. She had recently begun her third term as Mayor of Tetonia when she was diagnosed with lung cancer, a disease she battled bravely for over a year before succumbing to its complications. As Mayor, Gloria demonstrated her deep commitment to the community in which she lived through her many accomplishments. She completed a major upgrade to the municipal water services, opened a new library, beautified the city park and public spaces in multiple ways, and began or oversaw the continuation of a number of activities that celebrated the town. Gloria was also a founding member of the Greater Tetonia Legacy Fund, created in 2013 to leverage donations for local improvement projects in the Tetonia area. In 2016, the Legacy Fund was consolidated into the endowed Greater Tetonia Community Fund, which will forever support worthy and charitable organizations in the greater Tetonia area. Gloria's greatest interests were her family, friends, and learning. She was a voracious reader and an avid traveler who liked to explore the world with the people she cared about. She also enjoyed quilting and other crafts, making countless blankets and treasured gifts for those close to her. Gloria loved life and felt tremendously blessed to have had a variety of interesting opportunities and memorable experiences. Gloria was a devoted daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend who will be greatly missed. She is preceded in death by her parents, her older sister Elizabeth Paulson, and her younger brother Gary Hoopes. She is survived by her two brothers and their spouses--Roger and Dana Hoopes, and Brent and Leta Hoopes--her brother-in-law Gary Paulson, eight nieces and nephews that she cared for deeply, and an even larger number of grandnieces and grandnephews. A graveside service and celebration of her life will take place at a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers or other memorial gifts, please consider making a donation to the Idaho Food Bank, Idaho Public Television, the Idaho Humanities Council, or the Greater Tetonia Community Fund of the Idaho Community Foundation. Gloria 5/8/1952 - 2/3/2021Hoopes