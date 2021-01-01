Slade K Hoopes, 33, passed from this life December 26, 2020, at his home in Idaho Falls. We are confident he is now on the perfect motorcycle ride, and if he had any hair left, it would be blowing in the wind! Slade was born March 30, 1987, to Jack and Lorna Hoopes in Rexburg, Idaho. He completed the family with an older sister Hayden and older brother JC. When he was 3, the family returned to the family farm in Clementsville (Teton Valley) where Slade grew and thrived among the potatoes and barley. He could operate most any piece of farm equipment and moved his share of sprinkler pipe. He was a sociable happy child and had many friends. In 2004, Slade was in a car accident and sustained a serious brain injury. This impacted the rest of his life, and he suffered with depression and other struggles, giving it his best shot to overcome them. He graduated from Teton High School in 2005. He attended BYU-I and Boise State and just this past year, earned a certificate in culinary arts from the College of Southern Nevada. Slade owned and operated a locksmith business in Boise and Idaho Falls. He pursued various careers from working for United Airlines, Security IT tech, an apprentice at Wood Funeral Home, and most recently, a chef at The Olive Garden. He had a very long resume... Slade loved to snow ski, wakeboard, surf, and ride motorbikes. Slade loved people and could relate to a five-year-old as well as an 85-year-old. He was very generous with his time. Slade was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many positions. Slade married Shaela Sutton in 2013 and was later sealed in the Logan LDS Temple. To this union a daughter, Penelope Hoopes, was born in 2015. They were later divorced. Slade's daughter Penny was the love of his life. He planned each of his visits to make the most of his time with her. Slade is survived by his daughter, Penny Hoopes; his parents, Jack and Lorna of Idaho Falls; sister, Hayden (Joey) Mazzarelli of Boise; and brother, JC Hoopes (Andrew Whitcomb) of San Diego. He also leaves behind nephews, J.D. and Zephyr Mazzarelli of Boise, to whom he was an awesome "funcle." Also missing him terribly are numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends that he met wherever his travels took him. Slade never met a stranger. Our hearts are broken, but we know he is at peace, and we will one day see him again whole and happy. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity or Idaho Suicide Prevention, www.idahosuicideprevention.org. 'Til we meet again Sunshine." Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday January 2, 2021, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel, 3370 N 5th W, Idaho Falls, ID. The family will visit with friends prior to the service from 9:00-9:45 a.m. Due to COVID-19 we encourage you to join the services online at Slade Hoopes funeral http://mywebcast.churchofjesuschrist.org/events/idahofallsnorthstake. Burial will be in the Cache Clawson Cemetery. Masks and social distancing will be required. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Slade 3/30/1987 - 12/27/2020Hoopes
