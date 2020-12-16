Debbie Sue Hoover, 56, of Idaho Falls, passed away December 7, 2020, at her home. Debbie was born January 9, 1964, in New Bedford, Massachusetts, to James Davis Rennie and Nancy Z Ayala Rennie. She had four sisters, Terry, Joyce, Sheryl, and Cindy; and a brother, James Rennie. Debbie moved to Boise, Idaho, at the age of 19 and resided in different parts of Idaho the rest of her years. In 1984, she gave birth to a son, Kelly Larson. She then gave birth to Brandy Larson Sutherland in 1987. Debbie married Brian Edwin Hoehn in July 1987 and they had another daughter, Amber Nichole Hoehn in 1990. Debbie and Brian divorced in 2001. Debbie graduated from Idaho State University in 1996 with an Engineering Degree. After being injured on the job, physical therapy was needed. Debbie fell in love with the occupation and the staff at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, and was asked to come work for them as an Physical Therapy Aide in 1998. On May 10, 2002, she married Douglas Paul Hoover in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Debbie and Doug made their home in Idaho Falls where Debbie worked as a Physical Therapy Aide. She eventually went back to Idaho State University and graduated to become a Physical Therapy Tech. She was a member of Watersprings Church in Idaho Falls. Debbie loved the Boston Red Sox, hiking, snowshoeing, camping, traveling, especially where there was an ocean, and loved spending time with her family. Debbie is survived by her loving husband, Doug Hoover of Idaho Falls; son, Kelly Larson of Idaho Falls; daughters, Brandy Larson Sutherland of Clearfield, UT, and Amber Hoehn of Idaho Falls; sisters, Joyce B (Jim Koutrouba) Ayala of Chaumont, NY, Sheryl Sheilds of Wilsonville, OR, and Cindy (Richard) Homan of Millbury, MA; brother, James Rennie of Cambridge, MA; and four grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Terry Egbert; nephew, Michael Rennie; and son-in-law, Rhett Michael Sutherland. Funeral services will be held at 12 Noon Saturday, December 19, 2020, at Watersprings Church, 4250 South 25th East, with Pastor Gordon Boyle officiating. The family will visit with friends Friday from 6-8 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road, and Saturday from 11-11:45 a.m. prior to services at the church. Burial will be in the Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Debbie 1/9/1964 - 12/7/2020Sue Hoover
