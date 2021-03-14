McKenzie Jo Hope, 31, of Idaho Falls, passed away Thursday, March 11, 2021 at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. McKenzie was born July 21, 1989 in Rexburg, Idaho, a daughter to Bryon Kay and Jennifer Taylor Hope. She attended schools in Rexburg and graduated from Central High School in Rexburg. She attended I-Tech in Idaho Falls and was attending College of Eastern Idaho studying to be a surgical Tech. She worked at Auto Body Supplies, Smiths R.V., Five Guys, Jack-In-the Box and DRINC in Rigby. She enjoyed home repair and painting, spending time with children and family, camping in South Eastern Idaho and was a rock hound. She married Hector Ramirez and they later divorced. She married Brittany Kopensky, October 13, 2017 in Idaho Falls. She is survived by her wife Brittany of Idaho Falls; children, Destiny Hope and Rylee Hope of Idaho Falls, Emmy Caldwell and Kaysen Caldwell of Pingree; parents, Bryon (Tracie) Hope of Rexburg and Jennifer (Daniel) Hernandez of Saint Anthony; sisters, Ashly Hope of Saint Anthony, Samantha (John) Lake of Idaho Falls, Katelyn Hernandez of Saint Anthony, Amanda Hernandez of Saint Anthony; brother, Taylor (Tyler) Hope of Rigby; grandparents, Morris & Sherri Morgan of Rigby, Dennis and Sheila Hope of Rexburg, Linda Smith of Rigby, Fausto and YoLanda Hernandez of Lewisville. She is also survived by 9 nieces and 7 nephews. She was preceded in death by her grandfather Ellis Taylor and great-grandparents Jack and Virginia Taylor. The family will have a memorial service at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com McKenzie 7/21/1989 - 3/11/2021Jo Hope
