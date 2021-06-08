William Lynn Hopkins passed away June 6, 2021 at Rexburg Homestead. Lynn was born on May 16, 1944, in Rexburg, Idaho the first child of William H. and Edna Campbell Hopkins. They lived two miles east of Tetonia, Idaho, on a small farm. His sister, Donetta, joined the family four years later. Lynn went to school for eight years in Tetonia and then to Driggs for high school. He played football for four years and was in the band. He enjoyed his high school experience, graduating from Teton High School in 1962. He had several different summer jobs from moving pipe and herding cattle in the mountains, to working on the road crew in Grand Teton National Park. He went to Ricks College for a year. Then he served as a missionary in Denmark for two and a half years. He returned to Ricks College for summer school where he met his future wife, Sandra Quirl. He went to BYU the fall of 1966. He began dating Sandra at BYU and they were married one and a half years later in September 1968. They went to school together their senior year and graduated in 1969. Lynn worked as a social worker for Family Services in Vernal, Utah, State Hospital South in Blackfoot, and Youth Services Center in St. Anthony. In May of 1980, they started building their home northeast of Teton, and lived there for forty years. They live in Rexburg now, but Teton is still home. Lynn was an insurance agent until his retirement in 2021. As a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, he served as a counselor in the bishopric, high priest group leader, and financial clerk for many years. He was a faithful home teacher. He was very supportive of his wife's callings. He enjoyed working in the temple baptistery. Lynn loved his family very much and was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He taught by example how to treat others. He enjoyed camping, fishing, and hunting and loved to have children or grandchildren along. He found more pleasure in watching them catch a fish or get game than himself. They in turn loved him. He had a dry wit and was a tease, which will be missed. Lynn is survived by his wife Sandra of 52 years; his daughter Ann Martindale (Terry); 4 grandchildren Travis Ricks (Tiffany), McKenzie Martindale, Marissa Martindale, Kierche Martindale,1 great grandson River, and his sister Donetta Anderson (Jay). He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Travis Hopkins; a grandson, Billy Rees; niece Chalyce Young; and brother-in-law Kelly Hymas. The family expresses thanks for all the kindnesses that have been shown. We appreciate your friendships. A special thanks to Aspen Hospice. In lieu of flowers please donate to your favorite charity or take your family to dinner. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at the Teton LDS Chapel. The family will receive friends Wednesday evening from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. and Thursday from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m., both times at the church. Interment will be in the Cache-Clawson Cemetery under the direction of Baxter Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent online to the family at www.baxterfh.com. Lynn 5/16/1944 - 6/6/2021Hopkins