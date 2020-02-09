Frank Florian Horton, 82, passed away January 31, 2020. Frank was born June 1, 1937, in Woods Cross -Salt City, Utah, to Albert and Marie Horton. Frank is survived by his daughters, Maria Miller, Karen Horton, Rhonda Jenson; brothers, Larry Horton and Donald Horton and 8 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Una Horton, son, James Horton, and brother, Albert Horton. A Celebration of Life will be held later in the spring. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Frank 6/1/1937 - 1/31/2020Horton