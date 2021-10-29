Carma Kaye Hossner died peacefully at home on October 25, 2021. Carma was born January 17, 1935, at Ashton Memorial Hospital to Lenore Kirkham. She attended schools in Ashton, West Yellowstone, and Butte while she was growing up. She met Dean Hossner at North Fremont High School when he was a Junior, and she was a Sophomore. It was love at first sight and they were married February 28, 1953. They remained married until Dean passed November 25, 2020. Carma graduated from nursing school at Ricks College in 1960 and was a nurse at Ashton Memorial Hospital for over 30 years. She enjoyed her nursing career and retired due to a back injury. She loved to read and always had a stack of books at the ready. Luckily the Ashton Library kept a steady supply of new books in circulation. She was very grateful to the staff for taking such good care of her reading habit over the years. Carma was an active member of Chapter AS of the P.E.O. Sisterhood for nearly 50 years and was proud of the group's many charitable works. She was a past President many times over and held every office in the group at one time or another. She also was the past Worthy Matron of Gem Chapter of the Order of Eastern Star. Winter was a favorite time of year for Carma. She and her friend, Margaret Howe, were always wishing for snow so they could cross country ski. They went every day if the roads were open. A little inclement weather was never an obstacle. She was looking forward to skiing this coming winter. Carma is survived by her children, Tom (Betty Jo) Hossner and Marianne Hossner as well as her sisters Nancy (Ernie) Evans of Challis, Carol Mulcahey, Sheila (Scott) Mattson, and Tammy (Roger) Shutey of Butte and her brother, Scott (Fé) Snowberger. A memorial service will be held at the Pineview Cemetery November 1, 2021, at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Ashton Public Library, PO Box 854, Ashton, ID 83420. Condolences may be sent online to the family at www.baxterfh.com Carma 1/17/1935 - 10/25/2021Hossner