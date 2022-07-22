It is with great sadness that the family of Lynn Hossner announce his passing on July 20, 2022. Lynn was raised by farmers in Greentimber, Idaho, just below the Tetons. He attended Greentimber Elementary through the 6th grade. He then attended school in Ashton and graduated from North Fremont High School. After graduation from high school, Lynn attended the University of Idaho and graduated with a degree in political science. He then attended one year of law school at U of I before transferring to George Washington University where he graduated proudly on June 6, 1965, with his Juris Doctorate. He enjoyed his time there and all of the history that Washington, D.C. had to offer. After graduating he passed both the Idaho and District of Columbia bar. Lynn met his future wife, Karen Hogue, at a state department dinner where they were both attending as guests. They were married Easter Sunday, April 18, 1965. They returned to Ashton to begin their family and start their careers as an attorney and school teacher. Karen passed away in 1982. Lynn was a dedicated, brilliant attorney who was known for providing counsel and mediation to many clients throughout Idaho. He served as prosecuting attorney for 15 years. He was asked to run, on the ballot, as judge but declined because of his love for the challenge of assisting his clients with advice and encouragement. He believed in his clients more so than they sometimes believed in themselves. The Hossner family owned and operated Hossner Bros. Auction Company for many years. Lynn loved to mingle with the crowd and joke with his staff, which kept the auction fun and lively for everyone. The Hossner farm, in Fremont County, kept Lynn rooted to Greentimber. He loved to help his father and brothers on the farm. Lynn was passionate about investing in real estate and real estate development. He was still practicing law and discussing potential real estate development up until the time of his death. Lynn is preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Yoland; his wife, Karen; two brothers, Larry and Fred; and a grandson, Colton. He is survived by his life-time companion, Sharon Schindler of Boise; son, Todd Hossner of Ashton; daughter, Natalie (Richard) Elliott of Boise; his grandchildren, Craig(Erin) Treasure of Duvall, Washington, Laiken Richardson of Rigby, Hannah (Oakley) Fikstad of Rexburg, Hailey (Eric) Vance of Boise, Olivia Elliott of Boise, Drew Elliott of Boise and nine great-grandchildren. Also surviving are T.L. (Sarah) Schindler of Kuna, Senta (Mike) Cornelius of Boise, Micaela and Kayden of Boise, and Kolby (Sydnie) Cornelius of Sandy, Oregon. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 25, at the Ashton 3rd Ward Chapel, 1313 N. 3600 E., in Ashton. The family will receive friends Sunday evening from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. at Baxter Funeral Home, 717 Main Street, in Ashton, and Monday from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. at the church prior to services. Interment will be in the Pineview Cemetery. Lynn 12/16/1939 - 7/20/2022Hossner