Betty Houx, 93, passed away August 9, 2021. Betty was born November 17, 1927, in Bellaire, Ohio, to Daniel C. Miller and Maude A. Beckman-Miller. She attended various schools across the United States, as she was raised during the Depression. She returned to school and received her GED in 1977. During the war, she met LB Houx at the Pike in Long Beach. At the end of the war, they were married on January 16, 1946, in Long Beach, California. They moved to Texas, but returned to Long Beach after LB completed his trade school training in welding. They later moved to Idaho in 1959. During WWII, she worked as a telephone operator for Bell Telephone. After moving to Idaho, she went back to work at the Idaho Potato Growers for several years. She was a busy homemaker raising 4 children, canning, quilting, and many other sewing projects. She loved spending time with her children and was always ready to travel. She was a member of St. Paul's Methodist Church, The Eagles lodge (F.OE. 576), the EIEIO car club with her 1935 Ford, and loved watching the Buckeyes. Betty is survived by her loving daughter Bonnie (Len) Wasniak; sons Barry (Bridget) Houx, and Bill (Ginger) Houx; 14 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren on the way. She was preceded in death by her parents, 2 brothers and 4 sisters, her husband L.B Houx, her son Larry B. Houx and his wife Susie Houx, 2 grandsons Mitchell and Dustin. A celebration of life will be held at the home of Bill Houx, 13973 N 35th E, Idaho Falls, Idaho, on Saturday August 21, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. We would like to thank Amy Rackham and staff at Sage Grove Assisted Living in Rigby, Idaho, and Hospice for their wonderful support. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Betty 11/17/1927 - 8/9/2021Houx
