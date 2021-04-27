Paul Leslie Hovey passed away April 23, 2021, due to causes incidental to age at the home of his son, Stephen, where he had lived during the last year of his life. He was born February 13,1925, in Logan, Cache County, Utah, to Estella Johnson Hovey and Leslie Wilfred Hovey. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and a World War II veteran. Paul attended schools in Logan and graduated from Logan High School in 1943. He was drafted into the United States Army in May of 1943, the same day he graduated from high school. Paul left Utah and trained in Texas and Virginia before deployment to the Philippine's campaign and then the occupation of Japan. He received an honorable discharge in February 1946. Paul always said the best birthday present he ever received was when he sailed from Tokyo, Japan, for home on his birthday. Paul married his high school sweetheart, Kate Margaret Hoffman, on June 20,1944, while on leave. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple. To their marriage came four boys, Wilford (died at birth), Stephen, Kent, and Wayne (died at birth). Paul served in many capacities. His callings in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints included bishop, stake high council, Sunday school teacher, ward finance clerk, and bulletin editor for twenty-five years of his later years. He did NOT want a computer so he typed everything on an old type-writer and did literal cut-and-paste to create information-filled bulletins. He served as a School District 91 board member, State of Idaho finance committeeman, Idaho Falls city councilman for twenty years, and board member of the Northwest Public Power Association. Paul always said the best job he ever had was that of city councilman. He took pride in the many accomplishments made during the time he served with Mayor S. Eddie Peterson and Mayor Tom Campbell. Paul served as the chairman of the city power committee. During his tenure the three existing power plants were reconstructed using a new concept called low-head bulb-turbine technology. The power committee completed construction of the Gem State Dam and support facilities, thus modernizing the city power system we have today. Paul also worked with many excellent city employees beginning the paramedic program during his time on the city council. Paul graduated from the University of Utah with a BA and MA in Public Administration. He worked for a time with the Utah State Tax Commission, before moving to Idaho Falls, to work for Atomic Energy Commission (now DOE). He was employed by the various contractors as a budget supervisor, retiring in 1986 after 37 years of service. Paul enjoyed camping, stamp and coin collecting, traveling, reading, church work, visiting with family and friends, BYU football and basketball. He enjoyed being with his children and grandchildren and having them visit him. Paul is survived by his sons, Stephen Paul (Deanna), and Alton Kent; grandchildren, Benjamin, Stephanie Van Sant (Jesse), James (Angela), Andrew, William and Joseph (Lory); and great-grandchildren, Rebecca, Gracie, Kylee, Annabelle, Ian, and Aubree. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leslie and Estella; wife, Kate; sons, Wilford and Wayne; and four siblings, Louis, Max, John, and Harold. The family wishes to thank Aspen Home Health, friends, family, along with Grandview and Sage Creek Ward members who provided care during Paul's golden years. There are never enough words at this time to express our feelings of love to those generous people. Per Paul's wishes there will be no viewing or service in Idaho Falls. A graveside service will be held at the Logan City Cemetery, Cache County, Utah, on Saturday, May 1, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Paul 2/13/1925 - 4/23/2021Leslie Hovey
