Allen Everett Howard, 89, of Idaho Falls, passed away December 8, 2019, surrounded by family in Idaho Falls. Allen was born November 6, 1930, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Glen Everett Howard and Elsie Lavon Brown Howard. He attended local schools in various communities in Southeast Idaho and graduated from Idaho Falls High School. On August 23, 1950, he married Helen Darlene Staples in Logan, Utah. She preceded him in death. In 2006, he married Evelyn Zabriskie in St. George, Utah. She passed away in May of 2017. Allen was a Technician for Mountain Bell Telephone working in various capacities including lineman, maintenance, and installation and Central Office Technician. He was also part owner of Phoncom Inc. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served in numerous callings, including Bishop. He was an Eagle Scout and worked in the scouting program throughout the years. He loved being in the outdoors and participating in various outdoor adventures including camping, mountain climbing, and vacationing with family and friends. Allen is survived by his children, Kathryn (Terrill) Christensen of Shelley, ID, Michael (Linda) Howard of Idaho Falls, ID, Terry (Kristi) Howard of Idaho Falls, ID, Machel Richards of West Valley, UT, Kent (Kristi) Howard of Idaho Falls, ID, and Brent (Carolyn) Howard of Idaho Falls, ID, siblings, Sharrol Huffman of Thornton, Colorado, Debra (Jeff) Bergersen of Idaho Falls, ID, and Don Howard of Los Angeles, CA; 23 grandchildren and 61 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Glen and Elsie Howard; his wife, Helen Staples Howard; his wife, Evelyn Zabriskie Howard; a son, Vaughn Howard; sister, Renee Nish; brother, Harold Howard; son-in-law, Dale Richards; daughter-in-law, Colleen Howard; brother-in-law, Donnie Huffman; grandson, Matthew Howard; and a great grandson, Ethan Howard. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at the Osgood Ward (7940 North 35th West),. The family will visit with friends on Friday from 6-8:00 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home (273 N. Ridge) and on Saturday from 10-10:45 a.m. prior at the church. Burial will be in the Ririe Shelton Cemetery. Allen 11/6/1930 - 12/8/2019Howard