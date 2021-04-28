James Crawford Howard, 87, of Idaho Falls, passed away April 23, 2021, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Jim was born August 28, 1933, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Fred Donald Howard and Florence Marguerite Cox Howard. He grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls and graduated from Idaho Falls High School in 1951. He also attended University of Idaho where he was a member of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity and studied business. In high school Jim played football, baseball, and was the center for the State Championship winning basketball team. He went on to play baseball for the University of Idaho, and later played professional baseball with the Cleveland Indians farm teams, until drafted away in 1956 to the U.S. Army for service in Korea. Jim continued to play baseball as catcher for the U.S. Army team while serving as an Ordnance Supply Specialist. Jim spent 43 years of his working career on the staff of The Post Register newspaper in Idaho Falls. He started as a sports writer, then the Wire Editor, and moved up to become the Managing Editor and Special Editions Editor. After retirement from the Post Register at the end of 2001, Jim took up a new career testing soil samples for the U.S. Dept of Agriculture. He spent 13 years testing soils and building friendships at the USDA. Nancy Wallace came to work at the Post Register while Jim was a Wire Editor. Eventually they started dating and were married on August 24, 1968. Jim was always involved as a coach or a spectator as his boys grew up and participated in various sports. He later enjoyed watching grandson, Dylan, play hockey, granddaughter, Grace, in Gymnastics, and granddaughters Lily & Pearl dance and play soccer. He loved Nancy and his family, and he will undoubtedly continue to quietly cheer for his grandkids from the back of the bleachers as they move forward in their individual interests. Jim was a member of the Presbyterian Church. He enjoyed gardening, coaching youth baseball, football, hunting, fishing, golf, and the cabin on the Gallatin River in Montana. Jim is survived by his loving wife, Nancy Howard of Idaho Falls, ID; sons, Michael (Eme) Howard of Stuttgart, Germany, Robert (Krista) Howard of Boise, ID, and Joseph Howard of Idaho Falls, ID; brother, Ramon Howard of Idaho Falls, ID; and four grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, William and Robert Howard; and sister, Marguerite "Peg" Howard. A Celebration of Life will be held at 4:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Saturday, May 1, 2021, at picnic shelter #1 in Tautphaus Park with military rites to be performed by the Bonneville County Veterans Memorial Team and Idaho Honor Guard at 5:00 p.m. Come prepared to share your memories. Dress is casual and please consider bringing a lawn chair for comfort. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. James 8/28/1951 - 4/23/2021Crawford Howard
