Joyce Hale Howard, 96, a long-time resident of Fremont County, died May 24, 2022 at the Homestead Assisted Living facility in Rexburg, Idaho from causes incident to age. Joyce was born March 6, 1926 in Tyhee, Idaho, the daughter of Arden Delos Hale and Rachel Dye Hale. She grew up in Tyhee, Idaho where she attended Tyhee Grade School. She went to Irving Jr High and then attended Pocatello High School where she graduated in the class of 1944. In the spring of 1945, Joyce began college at Idaho State University. She stayed there 3 semesters and then chose to serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She was called to serve in the Spanish American Mission when she was not quite 21 and served from 1946-1948. She also served a mission with her husband in Atlanta, Georgia from 1995-1997. Joyce married Merrill William Howard on July 6, 1949 in the Idaho Falls LDS temple. They lived near the Chester Dam for several years before moving their home to the Sand Creek Road where she lived until December 2018. Joyce was the mother of 10 children, the grandmother of 51 grandchildren, and the great grandmother of 91 great grandchildren. She prepared her children to serve in the LDS church, and all nine of her living children served missions. She valued education, and all nine of her living children at least graduated with a bachelor's degree. She taught her children the value of hard work, and all nine of her living children have worked and contributed to their places of work and to their families. In recognition, her family was awarded the "Family of the Year" award from Ricks College in 1986. Joyce worked alongside her husband in their farm equipment business which they started in 1965. Howard Equipment served Southeastern Idaho for nearly 30 years before they closed doors in 1993. Joyce served in many church callings throughout her life. Most of the time she served as an organist and always had at least one other calling. She served as Twin Groves Relief Society president when the Teton Dam broke in 1976. After which, she had a family of 10 live with her family while she managed donations coming into the Saint Anthony Stake Center. Joyce is survived by Mont (Maria) Howard of Idaho Falls, ID, Mark (Sharon) Howard of Farmington, UT, daughter-in-law Tammy of St. George, UT, Susan (Robert) Muir of Queen Creek, AZ, Jean (Kirk) Chappell of Lyman, UT, Bruce (Vilma) Howard of Champagne, IL, Daris (Donna) Howard of Egin, ID, David (Denise) Howard of Cedar Hills, UT, and Janet Howard (Graham Smith) of Verona, WI; 49 grandchildren; 90 great grandchildren; sibling Lowell Hale of Midvale, ID. Besides her parents, Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, 2 sons, 2 granddaughters, 1 great grandson, 3 brothers and 2 sisters. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the St. Anthony LDS Stake Center, 247 E. 4th N., St. Anthony. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, May 31st from 6:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. and again Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. both times at the Stake Center. Burial will be in the Wilford Cemetery under the direction of Bert Flamm Mortuary. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.flammfh.com. Joyce 3/6/1926 - 5/24/2022Howard