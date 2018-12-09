Walter "Leo" Howard Jr., 91, of Idaho Falls, passed away December 3, 2018, at The Gables of Ammon Assisted Living Center. He was under the care of Aspen Home Health and Hospice. Leo was born September 4, 1927, in Ririe, Idaho, to Walter Leo Howard and Elizabeth Williams Howard. He grew up and attended school in Pocatello, Idaho. Leo served his country in the US Navy during World War II earning the rank of Electrician's Mate 3rd Class. He married Ruth Wilson on March 12, 1947, in Idaho Falls, and they were later divorced. On August 3, 1963, he married Ruth Gullixson Bingham in Idaho Falls. Leo and Ruth made their home in Sweet Holm, Oregon, where Leo worked as a electrician. They also lived in Albany, OR, Washougal, WA and Apache Junction, AZ before returning to Idaho Falls. Leo was a 69 - year member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. Leo also served in the Oregon Coast Guard Auxiliary for many years. Leo and Ruth spent many happy hours aboard their 37' Tollycraft which they named "2 N Joy". They were member s of the Tyee Yacht Club in Portland. They were always gracious hosts to family and friends who joined them on board. Leo and Ruth traveled yearly to Puget Sound with their boat. He enjoyed billiards, traveling, fishing and boating. Leo is survived by his daughter, Ann L. McGinty Latta of Mesa, AZ; son, Wayne T. (Carolyn) Howard, Idaho Falls, ID; son, John D. (Saralee) Howard, Idaho Falls, ID; son, Paul J. Howard, Idaho Falls, ID; son, David Bingham of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Donald (Janet) Bingham of Tacoma, WA; son, Larry (Jan) Bingham of Sandy, UT; son, Darold (Sheryl) Bingham of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, Katherine (Jim) Larpentuer of Portland, OR; sister, Melba (Don) Ellis of Gardnerville, NV; sister, LaRae Cadwallader and Don Truchot of Fort Hall, ID; and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Ruth; sons, Glen Ray Howard and Gary Lynn Howard; and sisters, Ann Louise Howard, Blanch Layland and a brother Grant Howard. Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 15, 2018, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue, with Bishop Grant Stone officiating. The family will visit with friends from 10-10:45 a.m. prior. Burial will be in the New Sweden Cemetery. Military Rites will be performed by the Bonneville County Veterans Memorial Team and the Navy Honor Guard. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Leo 9/4/1927 - 12/3/2018Howard