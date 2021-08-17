Annie Louise Curtis Howell, of Leadore, died August 14, 2021, in Rexburg, Idaho, at Homestead Assisted Living. Mom was born the second child of five to Herb S. Curtis and Alice Louise Kearsley. She was born in Victor, Idaho in their family home. Her early years were spent in Victor and Jackson where her father worked on the family farm and did carpentry. She enjoyed going horse back riding with her father and playing with her brother. At an early age, she helped her mother doing laundry outside in large wash tubs with a fire going under them. She learned early the life skills she would need for support of her own family. In 1936, during the Depression, her father found work at the Foundry in Idaho Falls and moved there. They purchased a house on Mound Avenue where they lived through out her school years. During her high school years, Mom talked of working in the potato harvest and the art of ''picking spuds''. She talked of how hard the hands on work was with the sore muscles and aching back at the end of the day. In 1948, she married Ray Torneten. To this union a daughter, Paula Ann was born. They later divorced. As a single mother, she worked for Garrett Freight Lines and the White Star Laundry, in Idaho Falls. In 1949, she met John Howell while on a bus to Leadore. Mom had been invited to Leadore to attend the wedding dance for Bob Carlson and Norma Hutchings—her cousin. Ann was traveling with John's sister, a friend—Mary . While on the bus ride to Leadore, Mary was giving this guy sitting in front of them a "bad time". Mom thought Mary was being a bit rude and asked her to stop bothering the guy. Mary responded, ''she wasn't bothering the guy; she was making sure her brother knew she was there''. Later, at the activity, John asked Mom to dance and they danced together for 66 years. She married John Howell January 7, 1950. To this union came three sons, John Beale, Alan Eugene, and Bradley Curtis. Their early years were spent working on the Double D ranch in the upper Birch Creek area near Nicolia. They moved to Spencer in 1952, where her husband worked for the railroad and drove school bus. In 1953, they moved to Salmon, Idaho, where they had an opportunity to work in partnership at the Salmon Short Line Bus company, running daily buses to Idaho Falls and points between. After a serious back injury to her husband, they moved to Leadore in 1955. They lived in 3 homes, finally buying the old, single room, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Chapel and converted it into a 3 bedroom home in 1958. While in Leadore, she worked as an Assistant Cook for the School Lunch Program, worked for the Idaho Fish and Game for special work sessions at the Hayden Creek hatchery, and seeing her family was taken care of. In the summers, after the school year, she would travel to Idaho Falls and work at the White Star Laundry. In the Fall, she would return to work in the potato harvest with one of the farmers near Salmon. They lived in Leadore until May of 1969. Mom accepted a position with the Bureau of Reclamation in St. Anthony, Idaho as an office Clerk. While employed with the Bureau, she advanced into the Property Management Team and received awards for her organization skills and dedication to the Teams efforts. Working for the Bureau, she lived in Ashton, St. Anthony, Boise, Palisades, and back to St. Anthony. After retiring from the Bureau in 1989, she worked for her son as his Office Manger in Rexburg. When she put her pen and pencils away for the second time, she and John had an opportunity to move back to Leadore in 1997, leasing property from her cousins, Bob and Norma Carlson. The move allowed her to move closer to daughter Paula, and son Alan. As children growing up, one of our favorite times of the week was bread day. Fresh bread and biscuits were always our favorite; but the best part was taking a little extra and frying the dough in bacon grease, making scones. People use to tell Mom not to sweat the little things; but those things were always the most important. There was never a moment we didn't feel and know her love for each of us. When the outcome of instruction maybe wasn't quite what she thought it ought to be, she blessed us with the Mother's Prayer, "I hope you have one just like you". Unfortunately, we all did. She would comment how enjoyable it was to watch her kids raise children of their own. Of the many things that could be said of her, peace maker would be at the top of the list. She was a calming influence in the lives of her children, grandchildren, and many friends who just needed a listening ear. Always a mother, when witnessing some less than satisfactory conduct from one of her sons, she reminded him she was not be done with him yet. She was a great support for her husband. After their retirement, they would travel to the Cowboy Poets gatherings that her husband participated in. She would advise and suggest corrections to the presentation. She was a life time member and long term Officer of the American Legion Women's Auxiliary. She was a life long member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, serving in many teaching and councilor positions. She received her Temple Ordinances. In 2018, with the help of a proxy, she was sealed for Time and All Eternity to her husband John. Her husband, John, passed away November 7, 2016. With help from her children and several neighbors that came to her rescue, she lived in her home until health reasons required closer attention. She was moved to ''The Homestead Assisted Living Center'' in Rexburg, on November 19, 2020. As a family, we wish to express our deepest love and appreciation to the many neighbors and friends in the Leadore area that came to our rescue. Your efforts will always be treasured and never forgotten by us. We appreciate the special care and service the management and staff at ''The Homestead'' afforded. They treated her as family with love, patience, and compassion. Many told us how much they admired her attitude and love. She is survived by her children, Paula (Gerald) Peterson, John (Gailyn) Howell, Alan (Deon) Howell, Bradley (Aubrey) Howell; 12 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, John and by her parents, brothers, and sister. Funeral Services will be held at the Leadore Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Chapel, Friday, August 20. A family meet and greet will be from 10—10:45 am and the Funeral at 11. Her final resting place will be in the Victor Cemetery, Victor, Idaho next to her parents and two brothers. Condolences may be submitted online at www.flammfh.com.