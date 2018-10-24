Coralee McCrae Howell, 85, of Idaho Falls, passed away October 12, 2018, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.
Coralee was born December 29, 1932, in Wallowa, Oregon, to Oran Roland McCrae and Inez Roberts McCrae. She was one of five children. She grew up and attended schools in Wallowa and graduated from Wallowa High School. While in high school, she was Rodeo Princess for Chief Joseph Days and had the pleasure of meeting and traveling throughout the valley with Walter Brennan. She went on to attend Kinman Business University in Spokane where she acquired skills in banking that she utilized throughout her various careers.
On October 2, 1960 Coralee married Howard Llewellyn Howell in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. Together they raised three children, Richard, Renise and Rita. Coralee and Howard made their first home in Moscow, Idaho but later lived in Idaho Falls, California, and finally settled in Pocatello, Idaho. While in Pocatello, they operated Denture Arts. Howard passed away September 9, 1995.
Coralee loved meeting people and many quickly became her best friends. She was involved with Welcome Wagon in the early 60's and she and Howard were Co-Presidents of the March of Dimes during their time in Idaho Falls. She enjoyed bridge as well as many other card games and was a skilled duplicate bridge player with life master points, Coralee was known for her wonderful parties of which she had many. She had an infectious positive attitude that made her a delight to be around. She was a classy dresser whose trademark was her wide variety of charming hats. Family was everything to Coralee and she had a special love for her grandchildren. She was a member of the Presbyterian Church
Coralee is survived by her son, Ric (Ann) Howell of Idaho Falls, ID; daughters, Renise (Glenn) Burpee of Everett, WA, and Rita (Jim) Hermann of Genesee, ID; brother, Oran (Gloria) McCrae of Wallowa, OR; and sister, Phyllis Connor of Wallowa, OR; ten grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Howard Llewellyn Howell; sister, Marcelle Revis; brother, Marion McCrae; and son-in-law, John Trimble.
Graveside memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 27, 2018, at Lostine Cemetery in Lostine, Oregon. The family will visit with friends from 12:00 to 2:00 for lunch at Wallowa Senior Citizens Center in Wallowa, OR.
The family would like to express heartfelt gratitude to the wonderful staff at Fairwinds Sand Creek for all the excellent care and love she was given during her last nine months of residency at Fairwinds.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to your favorite charity.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com