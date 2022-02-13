Elena Jean Howell, 76, of Shelley, passed away February 10, 2022, at The Gables Assisted Living Center of Shelley. She was under the care of Solace Hospice and her loving family. Elena was born May 7, 1945, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Donald Henry Cleverly and Jean Clark Ker. She grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls and graduated from Idaho Falls High School in 1963. On May 7, 1964, she married Dennis K. Andersen in Jefferson County, Idaho. They were blessed with five daughters, Kimberly, Heidi, Tiffany, Laura, and Crystal. They later divorced. On November 1, 1987, she married Richard Forrest Howell in Ashton, Idaho. Elena and Richard made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where Elena worked for School District 91. She later went to work for the Development Workshop. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She enjoyed sewing, making jewelry, crocheting, watching old western movies and going on long drives and trip with her husband, Dick. Elena is survived by her daughters, Kimberly (Eugene) Williams of Cleburne,TX, Tiffany (Terry) Bodily of Ammon, ID, Laura (Mark) Panasiti of Vail, AZ, Crystal (Wes) DeVall of Idaho Falls, ID; step-son, Ethan Howell of Wendell, ID; sister, Merri Anne (Steve) Noey of Anchorage, AK; brother, Rik Ker of Anchorage, AK; Carla Dee (Newell) Clarno of Chubbuck, ID; brother, Skip (Becky) Cleverly of Idaho Falls, ID; LaDawn (Brett) Radord of Rigby, ID; eleven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her father, Donald Cleverly; mother, Jean Ker; husband, Richard Forrest Howell; daughter, Heidi Busbee; step-daughter, Jennifer Howell; brothers, Clark Cleverly and Rand Ker; sister, Patti Jo Kimbro; and great grandson, Kole Murphy. Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, February 17, 2022, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 South Ammon Road. The family will visit with friends from 1:00 to 1:45 p.m. prior to services at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Ririe-Shelton Cemetery. Services will be broadcast live at www.woodfuneralhome.com/obituary/Elena-Howell Condolences may be offered to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Elena 5/7/1945 - 2/10/2022Howell