Richard Forrest "Dick" Howell, 72, of Idaho Falls, passed away October 26, 2020, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Dick was born August 26, 1948, in St. Anthony, Idaho, to Forrest Howell and Louise Marotz Howell. He grew up in Ashton, Idaho, and graduated from North Fremont High School. He later attended Idaho State University. Dick married Victoria Hawkes in 1968, and they had two children, Jennifer and Ethan. Dick and Victoria later divorced. On November 1, 1987, he married Elena Jean Cleverly in Ashton. Dick and Elena made their home in Idaho Falls where Dick was a Maintenance Supervisor and Bus Driver for School District #91. Prior to moving to Idaho Falls, Dick was a farmer and bus driver in Ashton. Dick was a Lutheran and loved his family. He was also a proud member of the NRA. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, old cars, NASCAR, telling stories, and most of all, shooting guns with his son, Ethan, and his grandkids. He also enjoyed spending time with his wife, Elena, watching "Blue Bloods" and old western movies on TV. Dick is survived by his loving wife, Elena Howell of Idaho Falls; son, Ethan (Holly Thieme) Howell of Wendell, ID; daughter, Kimberly (Eugene) Williams of Cleburne, TX; daughter, Tiffany (Terry) Bodily of Ammon, ID; daughter, Laura (Mark) Panasiti of Vail, AZ; daughter, Crystal (Wesley) DeVall of Idaho Falls; sister, Anita Brazier Kaufmann of Ashton, ID; 18 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren; and his dog, Dixie Doo. He was preceded in death by his parents, Forrest "Pop" and Louise Howell; daughters, Jennifer Burton and Heidi Busbee; and many family pets. Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road, Ammon, ID. The family will visit with friends from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to services. A celebration of life will be held next year in 2021, with more details to come. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Richard 8/26/1948 - 10/26/2020Howell
