Lawrence "Larry" Edward Howlett passed away peacefully at his home in Idaho Falls on April 19, 2021, surrounded by his family. He was under the loving care of Brio Idaho Hospice. Larry was born on January 5, 1951 in Lewiston, Idaho to Afton Ilene Nielsen and William "Scotty" Howlett. He was very close to his parents and siblings. As a teen, Larry moved to Idaho Falls, where he remained throughout his life. He loved camping and nature. He was also an avid model train collector and enjoyed creating and building intricate trains, tracks and bridges. He never really grew up, enjoying these activities into his later years. Larry was a very intelligent and knowledgeable man. He obtained 2 degrees from East Idaho Vocational Technical School, an Associate of Applied Science in Nuclear Technology, and in Consumer Electronics. Larry worked at the INL in various positions, including a Level III Health Physics Technician. He was also a secretary for Civiton. He enjoyed his retirement years spending time with his family. He was a devoted and faithful Catholic and attended Christ The King Church. Larry is preceded in death by his parents and siblings. He is survived by his favorite nieces and nephews, Rose Marie (Mark) Pagh of Firth, ID, William Richards of Idaho Falls, ID, Holly (Josh) Stewart of Idaho Falls, ID, Heather King of Maneville, LA, and David King of St. Louis, MO. Larry will be missed by all those who knew and loved him. Funeral Mass will be at Christ the King Catholic Church, 1690 E 17th ST, Idaho Falls, on Friday, May 7, 2021 at 11am. With burial at Fielding Memorial Cemetery. Rosary will be at Buck Miller Hann Funeral Home on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 6pm with viewing between 5-7pm. Lawrence 1/5/1951 - 4/19/2021Howlett
