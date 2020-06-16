Danny Reid Hoyle, 60, of Idaho Falls, passed away on June 12, 2020, at The Willows Assisted Living in Blackfoot, following a long illness. He was under the care of The Willows and Encompass Home Health and Hospice. Danny was born July 18, 1959, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Blaine Edward Hoyle and Rita Beth Hoffman Hoyle. He grew up in Idaho Falls and Ammon, where he attended Ammon Junior High School and Bonneville High School. Danny married Jan Skidmore and their marriage ended in divorce. He married Debbie Rosbarsky and were blessed with a son, Ian Reid Hoyle. Debbie and Danny were divorced. He later married Kellie Sue Jones and were divorced. In his childhood and youth, Danny was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was an avid guitar player, collector and rock music fan. Danny worked for The City of Ammon and in the automotive industry. He went on to own and operate a drywall businesses until ill health forced him to retire early. Danny is survived by his son, Ian Reid Hoyle of Idaho Falls, ID; mother, Rita Hoyle Rowberry of Ammon, ID; siblings, Shannon (Wade) Nielsen of Meridian, ID, Kelly Hoyle of Idaho Falls, ID, and Devin (Tina) Hoyle of Idaho Falls, ID; sister-in-law, Colleen Hoyle of Driggs, ID; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Blaine E. Hoyle, and two brothers, Michael Blaine Hoyle and Timothy James Hoyle. Per Danny's wishes, there will be no viewing. A graveside committal for anyone wishing to attend will be held at 2:30 p.m. Friday, June 19, 2020, at the Ammon Cemetery, 5226 East Sunnyside Road. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Danny 7/18/1959 - 6/12/2020Reid Hoyle
+1
News Trending Today
-
Lori Vallow's son speaks out following discovery of Tylee and J.J.'s remains
-
Confirmed: Human remains are Tylee and J.J.
-
Fireworks stands create sparks in meeting
-
Lillian Vallely School is closing
-
District 91 to let students choose how last trimester is graded
-
Secret no more: Plan to eliminate lake trout from Stanley Lake underway
-
Idaho Falls Standing Together event planned for Saturday
-
First coronavirus-related death reported in Bonneville County
-
Secretary of Energy visiting INL Thursday for nuclear announcement
-
James, Susan