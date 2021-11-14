Rita Beth Hoffman Hoyle Rowberry, 94, passed away of causes incident to age on November 9, 2021, at The Gables of Ammon, where she had resided since 2019. Rita was born in Idaho Falls, Idaho, along with her twin brother, Reid Bryant, on February 21, 1927, to Arvilla Woolf and Seth Wallace Hoffman. The birth of the twins brought four children under the age of four to the family, including her older brother, Wallace Jr. and sister, Joy. Her younger brother, Jack, was born 16 months later. It was during these years that the Great Depression swept the country and times were tough for the young family. She was raised in a loving home where her parents worked very hard to provide for and take care of the children. In spite of the hardships, Rita had a happy childhood and was very close throughout her life to her brothers and sister. When she was a teenager, her father bought a grocery store on the corner of Boulevard and Elm Street, and she happily worked there after school. She was in the Class of 1945 at Idaho Falls High School. Rita was beautiful and popular and had many, many friends. The world was in the middle of World War II, and that world included rationing, civil defense drills, and sacrifice by everyone in support of the war effort. After high school, she continued working in the family grocery store. It was there that a handsome young sailor, Blaine Hoyle, walked in one day to pick up a newspaper. They began dating, fell in love, and after Blaine was discharged from the Navy, they were married in the Idaho Falls Temple on Rita's parents' wedding anniversary in 1947. They made their home in Idaho Falls where their first son was born. Blaine was called back into the Navy during the Korean conflict, leaving Rita to care for Mike and work at the family grocery store. One of the biggest adventures of her life was taking three-year old Mike on a bus to San Diego to visit Blaine before he shipped out. After Blaine was discharged from the Navy, for good this time, they continued to live in Idaho Falls and grow their family. They eventually became the parents of five sons and one daughter. They had a large circle of close friends with whom they enjoyed many fun outings and activities. Rita was a stay-at-home mom, taking care of their growing family when her children were younger. When her children were older, she went to work in the potato processing industry to help out temporarily, and ended up working for 32 years. During this time, she made many good friends. Always a devoted mother and grandmother, her family was everything to her and always came first. Rita became a certified family caregiver, and for many years she lovingly and patiently cared for her mentally ill son. She was a beautiful example of love and service to all who knew her. She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving in many callings throughout her life, including Primary and Cub Scouts. In her later years, one of her favorite callings was as a Nursery leader where the love of the children for her was just as evident as was her love for them. She had a strong testimony of Jesus Christ. Rita always had a sweet and gentle demeanor, always staying true to her faith and commitment to the principles of the Gospel. She was proud of her Pioneer heritage and showed her own strength throughout her life, facing many personal and health challenges with courage and determination. After Blaine passed away in 1992, Rita was a widow for ten years. In June 2002, she remarried, and was blessed to have the love and companionship of her second husband, Harold Rowberry, for nine happy years together until his death. With their marriage, she acquired eleven bonus children and many more grandchildren, whom she loved dearly. Rita is survived by her daughter, Shannon (Wade) Nielsen, Meridian, ID; sons, Kelly Hoyle and Devin (Tina) Hoyle, Idaho Falls; daughter-in-law, Colleen (Mike) Hoyle, Driggs, ID; her sister-in-law, Lois Hoffman Mack, Ammon, ID; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; along with her bonus family, the Rowberrys, who loved and accepted her as one of their own. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings; her husbands; her sons, Mike Hoyle, Tim Hoyle, and Danny Hoyle; and many, many close friends and relatives who are without a doubt welcoming her to the next phase of her eternal progression. The family wishes to thank the residents for their friendship, and the wonderful, caring staff and administrators at The Gables of Ammon for their tender loving care of Rita the past 2 1/2 years. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, November 20, 2021, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road. The family will visit with friends from 1-1:45 p.m. prior to services. Burial will be in Ammon Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Rita 2/21/1927 - 11/9/2021Beth Hoyle Rowberry
