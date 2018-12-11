Delores Hudman, 89, of Shelley, ID, passed away in Idaho Falls, surrounded by loving family, on Saturday, December 8, 2018. Delores was born at the LDS Hospital in Idaho Falls, on October 11, 1929, the eldest child of six children, to Velma (Hansen) and Alonzo Eckersley. She lived on her grandfather Hansen's farm and attended school in a two-room schoolhouse in Taylor from 1st to 3rd grade. Later they moved and she attended schools in Lincoln, ID., Dell, MT., Emerson Elementary in Idaho Falls, ID., Lewisville, ID., and Idaho Falls. There she became active in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where she held many callings throughout her life. In her youth Delores worked at a local drug store soda fountain, volunteered at the hospital, ushered at a local theatre, and helped her dad with cattle. She met her husband, Wesley Jerome Hudman, at a stake dance, where he pinned on her first corsage. They later married on her 18th birthday in Idaho Falls, on Oct. 11, 1947 and have now been married 71 years. They were blessed with five children. In 1957 they started their business, OK Tire in Shelley, ID. and eventually moved there in 1960 to raise their family. She was a strong asset to the success of their business; putting in multiple hours working at the store, cleaning, running tires back and forth to Idaho Falls, and raising children at home. They eventually added RV sales to the business that led to the opening of OK Trailer. In their little downtime she enjoyed spending weekends at their cabin on Bills Island in Island Park. Her and her husband later retired from the business and spent much time traveling, especially down south for the winter. Later in her life Delores enjoyed spending much time with family, eating Mexican food, shopping, crocheting, writing poetry, and going to garage sales. She loved her grandchildren greatly and made each of them feel loved. She taught each one that they weren't spoiled, they were just loved a lot. Delores is survived by her husband, Wesley Hudman; four children and their spouses, Robert (Sandra) Hudman of Shelley; Teresa (Stan) Bowman of Snake River; Cathy (Bruce) Hamilton of Idaho Falls; Sheri (Richard) Russell of Shelley; and daughter-in-law Kathie Hudman of Council; siblings LaMont (Sue) Eckersley of California; and LaDean (Max) Lyon of Idaho Falls; 24 grandchildren; 63 great-grandchildren; and 4 great-great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her son Wesley Jerome Hudman Jr.; parents, Velma & Alonzo Eckersley; siblings, Wallace Eckersley, Barbara Richards, and Jeraldine Gardner. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Kathy and staff from Hands of Hope Hospice for their tender and compassionate care. Funeral services are under the direction of Wood Funeral Home. The family will visit with friends from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday evening, December 11, 2018 and again on Wednesday morning before the service, December 12, 2018 from 10-11 a.m., both at Wood Funeral Home located at 273 North Ridge Avenue, Idaho Falls, Idaho. Funeral services will also be held at Wood Funeral Home on Wednesday, December 12, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. Graveside services will immediately follow at the Taylor Cemetery, 720 E. 129 S. Idaho Falls, Idaho. In lieu of flowers please send a donation to Hands of Hope Hospice at 1379 E 17th St, Idaho Falls, ID 83404. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Elenore 10/11/1929 - 12/8/2018Delores Hudman