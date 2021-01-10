Hailey, Idaho- Donna J. Hudson, who is also known as Donna J. Kinkel, Donna J. Gualtieri and Donna J. Waterfield, passed away December 17, 2020, in Hailey, Idaho, four days after her 85th birthday. She was raised on the global stage as her father and her first husband were geologists working all over the world. Her first love was her three children and she also enjoyed a rich career as a grade school and middle-school teacher and taught for many years in Jackson Hole, and had many outside interests as well. Donna is survived by her three children; Daniel (Paula) Gualtieri, Christina (Mike) Bostock and Theresa Gualtieri; four grandchildren; Brianna, Thomas, Jamie and Tyler; Her brother, David (Mary Ellen) Kinkel; sister-in-law, Jananne Kinkel; and many extended family members and friends. Family and friends are invited to view Donna's biography and share memories and photos on Donna's Memorial Page at: www.woodriverchapel.com Donna 12/13/1935 - 12/17/2020Joyce Hudson