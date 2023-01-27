Iris Dawn Olson Hudson, 79, of Idaho Falls, passed away Monday, January 23, 2023, at her home surrounded by her family. She was under the care of Alliance Hospice. Iris was born on February 7, 1943, in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Alf and Ruby Ferrel Olson. She grew up in Idaho Falls and attended Idaho Falls High School, graduating in 1961. She attended Idaho State University and received her associate degree. On January 24, 1964, she married John Baron Hudson in Idaho Falls. After thirty-six years of marriage, John passed away on March 25, 2000. Iris and John lived in Idaho, Virginia, Hawaii, New Hampshire, South Carolina, Indiana, and North Carolina, making each place their home. She worked as a secretary for Westinghouse. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She enjoyed square dancing, knitting, and arts and crafts. Iris is survived by her son, Eric Hudson of Mountain View, California; her daughter, Dana Hudson of Idaho Falls; her brother, Marvin (Patricia) Olson of Idaho Falls; her sister, LaVina Jones of Idaho Falls; and one grandchild, Heather Faerber. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Hudson; her parents: Alf and Ruby Olson; and her brother-in-law, Robert Jones. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Humane Society or the American Cancer Society online at https://donate3.cancer.org/. At her request, no services will be held. Cremation is under the care of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com. Iris 2/7/1943 - 1/23/2023Dawn Olson Hudson
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.