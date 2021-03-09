Laura Hope Huffaker was born November 8, 1935 in Rexburg Idaho, to Zella Keppner and Clarence Dewey Hope. She was the 7th child of 11 children and lived in Burton Idaho. She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in many church capacities and was loved by everyone. Many of her mutual kids in the Leslie Ward called her mom. Laura loved to cook and was an exceptional cook. She loved baking cookies that were loved by everyone. She was preceded in death by her husband, mother and father. She was married to Allen Merrill Huffaker on February 13, 1952, in the Idaho Falls Temple. She had six children. Randy (Tari), Wade (Cheryl), Dale (Colleen), Lyle (Teri), Karl (Denise), Brent (Tricia). She passed away March 5, 2021. She was 85 years old. The funeral for Laura Hope Huffaker will be at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. Due to COVID restrictions the service will be for family only. However services will be available to watch online beginning at 11:00 a.m. or anytime after through her memorial page on wilksfuneralhome.com. Friends are welcome to attend graveside services that will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 9, 20201 in the Rexburg Cemetery. Laura 11/8/1935 - 3/5/2020Huffaker