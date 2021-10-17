Charles Edward Hughes, 78, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones at Portneuf Hospital in Pocatello, Idaho on Sunday, October 10, 2021. He was born in Borough, New York, to Francis and Dorothy Hughes. At the age of two, they relocated to San Francisco, California. When Chuck was five, he went to live with his grandmother, who loved him dearly, until she passed away. He was drafted into the US Army and served his country honorably in the Vietnam War as a helicopter gunner. After returning home he married Deborah Campbell and had four children: Penney, Clay, Jeff, and Dawn. He later married Eileen Bowles who had two daughters: Angie and Becky whom Chuck adopted. Chuck and Eileen had four children: Heather, Carman, Robert, and Brittney. Chuck later met the love of his life, Irene Davis, at a church singles dance. After a lengthy courtship they married. Irene had four children from a previous marriage: Kelly, Ken, Steven, and Royce. Chuck will always be remembered for his devotion and benevolence to his wife, children, and grandchildren. After retirement from the INEL as a project planner of 27 years, he was able to travel and enjoy his family. He took great pleasure in helping his neighbors and friends. His sense of humor and witty comments were one of a kind and his laugh was contagious. He had a passion for baseball, trains, motorhomes, and loved working with his hands. He turned all of his houses into homes. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served faithfully in many callings including ward clerk and High Priest Quorum presidency. Charles Edward Hughes is survived by his wife, Irene of 33 years; daughter Penney Dewar of Sierra Vista, AZ; son Clay (Tricia) Hughes of Orem, UT; son Jeff (Liz) Hughes of Florence, OR; daughter Dawn Adams of Palm Bay, FL; daughter Heather (Larin) Hughes of Downey, ID; daughter Carman (Eddy) Herbst of Saint Anthony, ID; son Robert (Sabrina) Hughes of Delta Junction, AK; daughter Brittney (Shane) Manning of Pocatello, ID; and many precious grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, mother, two sisters and a brother-in-law. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, October 18, 2021 at The Rigby 22nd Ward Chapel, 401 West 1st South, Rigby, Idaho. The family will receive friends from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m., prior to services, also at the church. Interment will follow at 2:30 p.m., in Tetonia, Idaho, at the Cache Clawson Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Eckersell Funeral Home in Rigby. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com Charles 9/27/1943 - 10/10/2021Edward Hughes
+2
+2
News Trending Today
-
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Rigby dismantles Highland, 44-21, moving the Trojans into prime postseason position
-
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Madison scores late for big conference win over Idaho Falls
-
Police say man fatally shot two people at his Pocatello home
-
Top hospital official says 'COVID is here to stay.' Here's what to know about 'endemic' COVID
-
Political newcomer challenges Casper's third term as Idaho Falls mayor
-
Groberg, Jean
-
Broadway and opera numbers come to Idaho Falls
-
Challis man dies in weekend vehicle crash
-
McGeachin’s office says it can’t find invoices for legal bills
-
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER: Thunder Ridge feels ready to finally win state this year