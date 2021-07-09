Susan Louise Hughes passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020 at University of Utah Hospital at age 60. Susan was born July 9, 1960 in Blackfoot, Idaho, the daughter of Dale Miles and Joanne Twitchell Miles. Susan grew up in Groveland and attended Blackfoot High School. She moved from Blackfoot to Rock Springs, WY in 1981, Payton CO and Chubbuck ID, until she settled in Everett WA until 1996. She then moved back to the Firth/Shelley area, where she lived until her passing. After high school, Susan continued her education by earning her Medical Assistant at the University of Washington. She worked as a certified medical assistant and it was obvious to everyone that she loved her work. Knitting, crocheting, photography, bird watching, camping and cooking were all things that Susan enjoyed. She loved spending time with her grandchildren. Susan is survived by her sons, Brandon Hughes of Barrow, Alaska and Dustin Hughes of Boise Idaho; her brother Bob Miles and sister Robin Miles Steyer; and two grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Danielle Watzke; her brother, Tom Miles; and her parents, Joanne and Dale Miles. Susan brought much joy and love to her family and friends. She was a selfless and determined parent from a young age. The majority of her life was devoted to the care of others. Graveside memorial services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, July 10, 2021 at Grove City Cemetery in Blackfoot. Please visit www.caringbridge.org/visit/susanlhughes to share memories and stories of Susan. The family is under the care of the Hawker Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations to help with final expenses can be made to the family at any Idaho Central Credit Union branch. Susan 7/9/1960 - 10/17/2020Hughes