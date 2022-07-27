Frank Charles Hulse, 94, died July 24, 2022 at Idaho Falls Community Hospital. He was born just west of town of Ririe in a one room log cabin with no electricity and no indoor plumbing. He is the ninth child of ten children born to his Mother Mormora Carpenter -Scott- Hulse and Father Hyrum Emanuel Hulse. Frank has two full brothers William and Dale Hulse, five half-brothers: Hyrum Hulse, Julius Hulse, Verl Scott, Clyde Scott, Irvin Scott, and seven half-sisters: Mlle Hulse-Haas, Twila Hulse-Cleverley, Lillian Hulse-Worrell, Velma Scott-Dutson, Ruth Scott, Opal Scott-Monroe-Eddins, Pearl Scott-Bennett. Frank grew up in the Ririe during a time few of us alive today were exposed to. There was almost no electricity, no paved roads, very few automobiles and most of the agricultural work was done with horses and a few pieces of equipment ran by steam engines. It was the Great Depression and there was little food and resources to go around. One of his first jobs was for the Potlatch timber company in Northern Idaho after he left school following fifth grade. He worked as a brush boy, piling limbs from the trees that were cut down. Frank joined the U.S. Navy in 1944 at the end World War II. He was 17 when he left boot camp and deployed with a Seabee unit to the island of Okinawa. He later served on the Destroyer Escort USS Fieberling (DE-640). Returning to Idaho he worked with his brother Bill in Montana as a ranch hand. Later deciding to join the U.S. Army. Frank married Joy Darlene Labrum on June 2, 1950 in Shelley Idaho. They spent two days together before he was sent to Korea where he served in the U.S. Army for two years during the Korean War. His final post for the U.S. Army was at Fort Huachuca, Arizona where he served as a military prison guard. Back in Idaho Frank began his career as an electrician. Spending over 30 years in the trade and working on many projects in Idaho, Utah, Washington, Montana, Oregon and North Dakota. He is a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers with over 65 years of membership. Following retirement Frank and Joy settled south of Shelley near Basalt where he kept busy watering his ground, building fences, caring for horses, cows and feeding birds, dogs, cats, skunks and anything else that looked hungry. Frank and Joy have seven children: Kevin (Deb) Hulse of Rigby, Michael (Peggy) of Idaho Falls, Kelly (Holly) of Middleton, Julie (Tim) of Idaho Falls, John, Rebecca (Mark) of Blackfoot, Samuel (Michelle) of Idaho Falls. 25 Grandchildren, 44 Great Grandchildren 5 Great-Great Grandchildren with 1 on the way He is preceded in death by his parents, wife Joy, son John and all his siblings with the exception of Dale Hulse. Thanks for the legacy Dad! We love and miss you. Now go see if Heaven can keep up with you and hug Mom for us. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 29, 2022 at Nalder Funeral Home (110 W Oak Street) in Shelley. The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 6:30 till 8:00 p.m. and Friday morning from 9:30 a.m. till 10:45 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Basalt Cemetery with military rites. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com. Frank 11/12/1927 - 7/24/2022Charles Hulse
