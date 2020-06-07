Julie Elizabeth Hunsaker, 56, of Ammon, passed away June 3, 2020, surrounded by family at her home. She was under the care of OneSource Hospice. Julie was born February 8, 1964, in Columbus, Ohio, to Alan Priest Brockway and Barbara Ann Fink Brockway, while they earned their doctorates from the University of Ohio. They moved to Colorado where she grew up and attended schools in Lakewood and Arvada. She then went on to earn her B.S. in Business from the University of Colorado at Denver. While attending college, Julie married the love of her life, Thomas Gene Hunsaker, on July 11, 1985, in the Idaho Falls Temple. They had two children, Daniel and Suzanne, before she graduated. She was working for the US General Services Administration in an administrative role while in school. Upon graduating, she moved to the US Geological Survey in the payroll department. During this time she helped implement the database and transition to a digital payroll system. In 1989, they moved to Idaho Falls to make their home and have their final child, David. Tom was transferred to Pennsylvania in 1994, but they moved back to Ammon in 1997. Julie liked to keep herself busy, and during her time in Pennsylvania, she became a Mary Kay consultant. Julie had many callings in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, including cub scouts, the Relief Society, and family history. She enjoyed many activities with her best friend, Carol Sanders, such as instructing water aerobics and starting Finikitty Soap Company. Julie was a founding member and an executive officer for the non-profit patient organization, HypoPARAthyroidism Association, Inc. Her work with the HPTH has helped countless patients and doctors across the world. Her greatest passion was genealogy. Julie loved tracking down records of family, learning about each person she found, and sharing her findings with others. She was working on a second degree in family history with plans to teach before falling ill with pancreatic cancer. Julie is survived by her loving husband, Thomas Hunsaker of Idaho Falls, ID; father and step-mother Alan Priest Brockway and Dottie Brockway of Bandon, OR; sons Daniel Joseph Hunsaker of Idaho Falls, ID, and David Edward (Hannah) Hunsaker of Boise, ID; daughter, Suzanne Renee Hunsaker of Pocatello, ID; siblings, Joseph Priest (Julie) Brockway of Littleton, CO, Linda (Stan) Russell of Hudson, CO, and Lesley (Vincent Su) Hoppert of Westminster, CO; and four beautiful grandchildren, Ronan, Kairi, Tearza, and Colton. She was preceded in death by her mother and step-father Barbara Ann Fuller and Harold Gill Fuller; step-brother Tom Fuller; and mother-in-law, Carol Lee Hunsaker. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 South Ammon Road. The family will visit with friends Wednesday from 6:30-8:00 p.m. and Thursday from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to services, both times at Wood's. Burial will be in the Ammon Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Julie 2/8/1964 - 6/3/2020Hunsaker
