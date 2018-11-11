Leatrice F. Hunsaker, 94, passed away, November 5, 2018 in Blackfoot, Idaho. Leatrice was born July 30, 1924 in Lyman, Idaho to James Reid and Fannie Leona Nelson. She grew up on the family farm, and enjoyed being outside and helping her father. She graduated from Madison High School in 1943. A year after graduation, Leatrice began working at Hill Air Force Base in Ogden, Utah. She eventually enrolled at Union Pacific Trade School in Pocatello, Idaho to study telegraphy. Leatrice married LeRoy Hunsaker in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple on February 12, 1946. They lived for a time in Ririe, Idaho and eventually settled in Blackfoot, Idaho. Leatrice was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in many callings, and had a deep love of family history work. She and LeRoy enjoyed missions to Peoria, Illinois and the Family History Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. Later, she served another Family History mission in Blackfoot. Leatrice enjoyed writing poetry, gardening, and spending time with her family. Leatrice is survived by her children, ReNae (Thomas) Saxton, JaLene (Kurt) Bingham, Roxie (Michael) Gregersen, Janis (Hal) Phelps, all of Blackfoot, Idaho and Alan (Maureen) Hunsaker of Springville, UT; 37 grandchildren; 70 great-grandchildren; and sister, Jean Thompson of Magna, UT. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, three brothers, one sister, and one grandchild. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 17, 2018 at the Groveland LDS Chapel, 155 N 380 W in Blackfoot. Family will meet with friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Friday, November 16, 2018 at Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S Shilling Ave and for one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will follow the service at the Moreland Cemetery. The family wishes to express gratitude to The Gables, Avalon, and Encompass Hospice. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the Church Missionary Fund. Leatrice 7/30/1924 - 11/5/2018Hunsaker