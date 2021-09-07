Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Jerald "Jerry" Hunt of Milo, Idaho died September 5, 2021 at Rigby Idaho. Jerry was born on December 14, 1938 at Sunnydale Idaho to John Hunt and Mildred Oakey. Jerry graduated from Roberts high school and served for 4 years in the Navy. Jerry married Sheryl Edwards on July 20, 1962 and lived in Roberts, Idaho. In 1978 they moved to Milo, Idaho where Jerry enjoyed raising cows, sheep, pigs and horses. Jerry spent his life farming and working maintenance in the potato industry. Jerry enjoyed the outdoors, hunting in the fall and fishing and camping in the summer. Jerry and Sheryl have 4 children, Wayne (Marcy), Keith (Treana), Brenda (Kurt Hendricks) and Jeff (Abby). They have 12 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. Jerry is survived by his wife Sheryl, his brother Farrell, Uncle Max Oakey and brother-in-law Bud Hansen and several nieces and nephews. Jerry is proceeded in death by his parents and three sisters. Funeral services will be held at Eckersell Funeral Home in Rigby on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. A viewing will be held prior to the services from 9:30 - 10:45 a.m. Interment will be at the Milo cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com. Jerald "Jerry" 12/14/1938 - 9/5/2021Hunt