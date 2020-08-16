Debbie Elaine Hunter, 62, of Idaho Falls, passed away at home on August 12, 2020, from complications with early onset Alzheimer's. Debbie was born November 15, 1957, in Shelley, Idaho, to Darrell and Sydney Byerly. She was raised in Idaho Falls and attended local schools graduating from "Dear Old IF High." She went on to graduate from Ricks College and attended BYU. During Jr high school, Debbie met James Hunter, who through constant teasing eventually won her heart. They were married in the Idaho Falls temple on August 15, 1979. They were blessed to have seven children who felt so much love in their lives they all claim that they are the favorite child. Debbie's greatest joy came from being a wife and mother. She had a servent's heart and could be found cheering on her children at games, teaching 4-H groups, volunteering in the schools, caligraphing posters, and serving in the community. Debbie had a deep love for her Savior Jesus Christ and when diagnosed with Alzheimer's her daily prayers always included that she would never forget him. She loved serving in various callings in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, but her favorite was anytime she got to be with the young women. Throughout her life Debbie loved traveling and camping with family and friends. Her favorites included trips to Washington DC, Arizona, London and Boston with her book club ladies, anywhere with the Powell Pals and Buffalo Buddies and the annual week at Lolo Creek in her childhood. Debbie is survived by her mother, Sydney Byerly of Idaho Falls, ID; seven children, Jaylee (Dustin) Patterson of Boise, ID; Adam Hunter of Idaho Falls, ID; Shane (Carrie) Hunter of Charlottesville, VA; April (Nathan) Baird of Idaho Falls, ID; Jodie (Parker) Bradshaw of Spanish Fork, UT; Ashley (McKay) Avondet of Las Vegas, NV; Jaxon Hunter of Provo, UT; and 23 grandchildren. Debbie was proceeded in death by her husband James Hunter, father Darrell Byerly and in-laws Ephriam and Vera Lu Hunter. A viewing for Debbie will be held from 6:30-8:00 p.m. Sunday, Aug 16, 2020, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue. Masks will need to be worn. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 17, 2020, at Taylor Cemetery. Please bring a chair if you would like to have a seat. We would like the thank Aspen Hospice for the incredible end of life care. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com Debbie 11/15/1957 - 8/12/2020Hunter
+1