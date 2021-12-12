Elaine Pocock Hunter passed away on December 9, 2021 in Murray, Utah following a short battle with pancreatic cancer. She was born on March 5, 1943 in Rexburg, Idaho to Ray and Maurine Pocock. Elaine graduated from Sugar Salem High School and from Utah State University with a degree in education. While at USU Elaine met and married Alfred B. Hunter on August 25, 1965 in the Idaho Falls Temple. After graduation Al and Elaine drove to Detroit, Michigan where Elaine taught a split class of fourth and fifth grade from 1967 to 1969, then spent the next several years raising their kids. The family moved to Idaho Falls in 1976 where Elaine went back to teaching fourth grade at Ethel Boyes Elementary until she retired in 1999. Following Al's passing in 2020 Elaine decided she needed to go back to what she loved and began working as a tutor at Columbia Elementary. In the short time she was there, she fell in love with all the kids at the school. Teaching and helping others was always her happy place. Following retirement, Elaine and Al bought a fifth-wheel and saw the country together. Elaine referred to those years as their Camelot years and took great enjoyment remembering all the fun places they went and the wonderful people they met and traveled with. Al and Elaine moved to Utah in 2002 to be closer to their children and grandchildren. Moving to Utah provided them the opportunity to complete three service missions and serve as ordinance workers in the Jordan River Temple. Elaine took great pride in the many accomplishments of her children, grandchildren and great-grands. She loved being "GG" and hearing about all the things from all the kids. Elaine had a beautiful home and loved to decorate it. And redecorate then redecorate some more. She had a keen eye and knack for knowing just what went where and when it was time to change out the throw pillows and rearrange the furniture. She especially loved to decorate her home for each of the holidays. Elaine was a lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and loved the gospel. She served faithfully in many positions and left this earth with a strong testimony. Elaine's greatest pleasure in life was serving others. She had a beautiful voice that she loved to share and was always the go-to soloist. Elaine is survived by her children Jennifer, Corey, Chris (Rene) and Jeremy, nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, siblings Ruth Willmore and Richard (Jane) Pocock, Al's sister, Linda (Clyde) Wilkinson and their families. She is preceded by her eternal partner Alfred, her parents Ray and Maurine Pocock, siblings Renee (Clay) Graham, Norma Ashton, Ralph (Beth) and John (Colleen) Pocock and her in-laws Alfred W. and Francis V. Hunter. Elaine will be laid to rest in the South Jordan City Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00pm -8:00pm on Friday, December 17 at Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home, 1007 W. South Jordan Pkwy, South Jordan, Utah and Saturday, December 18, 2021 from 10:00am-10:45am at the LDS chapel located at 1945 W. 9000 S., West Jordan, Utah 84088 with funeral services immediately following. The family would like to thank Elaine's Jordan Villa family who helped shore her up following Al's passing and have been so generous with all their love and kindness. A special thank you to the many doctors and nurses in the ER at Jordan Valley Hospital and Intermountain Hospital who took such good care of her during her final days. In lieu of flowers, the family would encourage donations to a local cancer center, to be kind to others and to give an act of service to someone in need. Online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com. Elaine 3/5/1943 - 12/9/2021Pocock Hunter