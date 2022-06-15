Jaxson Dean Hunter, 42, of Rexburg, passed away June 13, 2022, at EIRMC with his family by his side due to a seizure disorder that developed the last two years of his life. He was born May 6, 1980, in Rexburg to LaVar and Patrice Hunter. He joined Jerimy, Johnie, and Joshua at home. He was born with cerebral palsy, but it never hindered him from having a normal and exciting life. He loved life! He loved the farm, especially the dairy cows. He loved to spend time out in the corrals with the cows. His gentle nature allowed him to be around the cows without any troubles. Jaxson graduated from Sugar-Salem High School, and received his Associate's Degree from Ricks College (now BYU-Idaho). During his senior year of high school he toured Europe and had the time of his life. He was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He loved to tell everyone that the Rexburg Temple was built just for him. He and Kristy Moffat were one of the first couples married in the Rexburg temple. They were married for 5 years. He wanted to learn to play golf at Teton Lakes and Duffy took him under his wing and taught him what he could, before realizing that Jaxson could only teach himself. As a teen, Duffy hired Jaxson to run the Rexburg Mini golf course. He also helped out at Teton Lakes, especially during the tournaments. He was a great golfer in spite of his physical challenges. At the time of his death he was working with his dad LaVar and his brother Josh. He had three goals, one was to gallop on a horse, it was a challenge for him to hold the reins and keep his feet in the stirrups, but he accomplished that goal. The second goal was to ride a roller coaster. He was fascinated with roller coasters and struggled to find the courage to ride. Finally he rode his first roller coaster at Lagoon, and once he did the first ride there was no stopping him. The third goal was to be married and have a family. He and his wife Kristy enjoyed bowling and went often. He is survived by his parents, Patrice (Bob) Gerrie and LaVar (Susan) Hunter; his siblings, Johnie Hunter, Joshua (Dawn) Hunter, Casey (Amy) Hunter, Colby Hunter, Lindsey (Bobbie) Martinez; grandfather, Dean Graham; and several nieces and nephews, one of whom was named after Jaxson. He was fortunate to be survived by his best friend Steve Deshamps and his girlfriend Megan Baird. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Colleen Graham, Stella and Oakley Hunter; and his brother Jerimy Hunter. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 18, at the Egin Bench LDS Chapel, 1633 East 400 North, 83445. The family will receive friends Friday evening from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m at Flamm Funeral Home, 61 N. 1st E., in Rexburg, and Saturday from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. at the church prior to services. Interment will be in the Parker Cemetery. Condolences may be sent online to the family at www.flammfh.com. Jaxson 5/6/1980 - 6/13/2022Hunter