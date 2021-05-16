Roberta Lee Bosley Hunter, age 73, of Ririe, Idaho, passed away May 13, 2021 in Highland, Utah. Roberta was born in Brigham City, Utah on April 30, 1948 to Thomas George Bosley and Arzella Violet Nelson Bosley. She was raised in Corinne, Utah and graduated from Box Elder High School in Brigham City. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education from Brigham Young University; later receiving a Master of Education in Curriculum Development at Idaho State University. She met the love of her life, Robert Aegerter Hunter, at Brigham Young University and they married in the Salt Lake City Temple on August 7, 1970. They spent time in St Louis, MO for Robert's dental school and Oceanside, CA for his Naval service. They finally settled in Ririe, ID where they raised their five children. Roberta loved teaching! She taught elementary school in Anaheim, CA; St. Louis, MO; and Ririe, ID for a total of 32 years. She served as Gospel Doctrine teacher for her ward in the Church of Jesus Christ for over 20 years. She loved serving in other capacities as well, holding callings and leadership positions in many church auxiliary organizations. She loved playing the organ and served for many years as the ward organist. In later years, she served two missions with her husband in the Washington DC temple and Recife Brazil temple. Roberta was an avid reader and golfer. She loved to travel with her husband and family to many places, especially Disneyland and Hawaii. She was an amazing chef and baker, often making treats for her school kids and grandkids. She loved spending time in her flower garden and appreciated all of God's amazing creations. Alzheimer's could not completely diminish this fiery redhead's wit or spunk or zest for life. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Richard Bosley (Vivian of Edmonton, Alberta); her sister, Julia Bosley; and a grandson, David Ashton. Roberta is survived by Robert, her devoted husband of 50 years; her beloved children: Kassandra Hansen (Denver) of Alpine, UT, Stephanie Ashton (Morgan) of Highland, UT, Nikki Burke (Brendan) of Draper, UT, Tom Hunter of Idaho Falls, ID, Jessica Johnson (Steven) of Ririe, ID; 14 Grandchildren; 1 Great Granddaughter; and many loving nieces and nephews. Services will be held Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Ririe Stake Center (14061 N 130 E, Ririe). The family will receive friends prior to the services from 9:30-10:45 a.m. Interment will be in the Ririe-Shelton Cemetery. The family requests those who wish to express sympathy to consider making a donation to the Humanitarian Aid (Latter-day Saint Charities) or plant a tree in memory of Roberta. Link for Humanitarian donations: https://philanthropies.churchofjesuschrist.org/humanitarian-services. Condolences can be shared at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com Roberta 4/30/1948 - 5/13/2021Lee Hunter
