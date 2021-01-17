Robert Brent Hunting, 81 of Menan, Idaho, passed away January 13, 2021, at his home. Robert was born November 20, 1939 in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Ronald Melvin Hunting and Elma Ruth Barney. He was raised in Menan and attended grades 1-8 at the old Menan rock school house, and was a graduate of Rigby High School. On August 8, 1958 he married Susan Elaine Poole; they were blessed with 5 children. Robert worked for 3 bag companies in Idaho Falls, delivering boxes to potato warehouses around the valley. He then worked several years for Cal-Ranch before taking over the family farm. The farm consisted of milk cows, range cows, and growing feed for the animals. He had a great love for range cows. Robert was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He is survived by his wife Susan; daughters Kathy (Jared) George of Mapleton, UT, Melinda (Barry) Baledge of Idaho Falls, ID; sons, Kirt (Jane) Hunting, of Menan, ID, Allen Hunting, of Menan, ID; son-in-law Lynn Coleman of Menan, ID; sister, Marilyn (Roy) Wright of Menan, ID; 15 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Neil Hunting; and daughter Tonya Coleman. A private family service will be held in Roberts honor; interment will follow at Annis Little Butte Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Menan, Annis, Grant Public Library; 623 N 3500 E Menan, ID, ID 83434 Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com Robert 11/20/1939 - 1/13/2021Brent Hunting
